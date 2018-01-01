Send this article to Promobot

New principal steps into vacancy at Ekwok's school

January 12th 1:38 pm | Avery Lill, KDLG News Print this article   Email this article  

Ekwok "Sonny Nelson" School has a new principal and teacher. Monica Turrentine stepped into the role at the beginning of December, two weeks before the winter break began. The previous principal, and only certified teacher, resigned and moved out of state in November due to an unforeseen family situation. For about a month, substitutes took on the teaching and administration responsibilities at the school.

Turrentine said the transition has been smooth so far. Although she is the only certified teacher, she said she is well supported by the other school staff. Further, she spoke positively of the groundwork that the former principal, Amy Arnold, laid.

"The kids, their behavior is really good. They're really cooperative. They're used to working independently, and I could tell that Amy set it up really well. I just had to figure out the curriculum, where they were at and the routine," said Turrentine.

Originally from California, Turrentine came to Ekwok with nine years of education experience in Alaska, mostly in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Ekwok "Sonny Nelson" school has 15 students, ranging from kindergarten to seventh grade.

 

