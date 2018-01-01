Seats open on subsistence councils

By Shady Grove Oliver

Bristol Bay Times - Dutch Harbor Fisherman

The Federal Subsistence Board is looking to fill the ranks of its regional advisory councils.

The application period is currently open for anyone who wants to help fill a seat on any of the 10 councils that help guide and provide input to the board.

Each of the councils, which cover specific regions in the state, meet at least two times a year to discuss important subsistence management issues for their areas.

For the northern region, there are two councils: the Northwest Arctic Subsistence Regional Advisory Council and the North Slope Subsistence Regional Advisory Council.

Someone can put their own name in or nominate another person for the position, according to the board's announcement.

To run, a person must be a resident of the region the council they are running for covers. They must have knowledge of the region's fish and wildlife resources and be familiar with the subsistence uses of those resources. They must also understand other commercial or sport uses of the resources, have leadership and communication skills and be willing to travel to the regular meetings, the application notes.

More information on the councils, including the nomination packet, can be found at www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions or by contacting Carl Johnson at the Office of Subsistence Management at 800-478-1456 (toll free) or 907-786-3676.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 2.

Musher Nic Petit wins Knik 200 for the second year in a row

By Julia O'Malley

Anchorage Daily News

Iditarod veteran Nic Petit won the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial Sled Dog Race for the second year in a row Sunday morning, beating a number of seasoned mushers including four-time Iditarod champ Lance Mackey.

Petit crossed the finish line at Deshka Landing at 7:55 a.m. with 11 dogs in harness and one in his sled. Brenda Mackey, Lance Mackey's niece, followed at 8:02 a.m. with 12 dogs, and Dave Turner came next at 8:05 a.m., according to the race's Facebook page. Ray Redington placed fourth at 8:44 with 11 dogs. Fifth-place Lance Mackey finished at 8:49.

The Knik 200 is the first race of the 2018 mushing season and is a qualifier for the Iditarod and the Yukon Quest.

Unalaska DMV services slashed

Motor vehicle services have been "significantly reduced" in Unalaska, according to the Unalaska Department of Public Safety, which operates the local DMV office, located at the police station. The office is closed for over a month, from Jan. 8 to Feb. 18.

On Feb. 9, it will reopen with limited hours, dates and services. The hours and days will be announced later.

Motorcycle and commercial driver's license tests will no longer be conducted in Unalaska, until further notice. But driver's license and identification card applications and renewals, vehicle registration and Class D passenger vehicle driver's license services will still be offered.

Many DMV services are available online, including driver's licenses and vehicle registration, according to public safety.