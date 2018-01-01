Send this article to Promobot

St. Paul couple welcomes first baby born in Anchorage in 2018

January 6th 12:36 am | Nathaniel Herz Print this article   Email this article  

Valya Warner was the first baby delivered at an Anchorage hospital in 2018, at 2:07 a.m. at the Alaska Native Medical Center to parents Rene Warner, 35, and Richard Warner, 34.

The family is from St. Paul Island in the Bering Sea; the 6-pound, 12-ounce girl was delivered in an unexpected cesarean section after the family celebrated New Year's Eve.

"I think we pulled up right at midnight," Rene Warner said.

 

