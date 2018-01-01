Raiders claim 2nd Rally the Regions title

The Unalaska Raiders picked up a dynamic performance from Trevor Wilson on Saturday, and rolled to a thrilling 61-50 victory over the Unalakleet Wolfpack in the championship game of the 2017 Rally the Regions Hardwood Classic. The Raiders finished the four-day tournament with a 4-0 record.

Playing in front of a large crowd in the Dimond High School gymnasium, the Raiders claimed their second-straight "Rally" title with the win over Unalakleet. Unalaska defeated Unalakleet by a 73-53 margin in last year's championship match.

Wilson pitched in a team-high 19 points in the win.

Unalaska, which had two players named to the all-tournament squad, rolled into the finals by claiming an impressive 61-30 rout of Hooper Bay on Friday. The Raiders had four different players score in double figures in the contest. Carey Boston, Wilson, Matt Faoasau and Talon Shaishnikoff all pumped in 10 points in the 31-point rout.

Unalaska's biggest win of the tournament may have come on Thursday, when they defeated rival Bristol Bay by a 71-42 margin in the second round of the round-robin tournament. Wilson and Faoasau both turned in electric performances in the win, combining for 44 of the Raiders' offensive total.

Faoasau led all UHS scorers with 28 points. Wilson added 16.

Kaleb Hill powered Bristol Bay with 20.

Unalaska opened the tournament with a 68-51 romp over Cordova on Wednesday. Wilson poured in a tournament-high 32 points in the game. Faoasau added 18.

Bristol Bay, despite strong outings from Hill and Connor Romer, went 0-4 in the tournament.

The Angels dropped their opener on Wednesday by a 77-45 margin to Unalakleet. Hill and Romer both scored in double figures in the setback.

Following its loss to Unalaska on Thursday, Bristol Bay dropped a 70-42 decision to Cordova on Saturday. Despite the loss, Hill threw in a team-high 20 points, while Romer added 11.

Lumen Christi, despite 19 points from Hill and 17 more from Romer, dealt Bristol Bay a 58-41 setback on Saturday.

The Unalaska Lady Raiders rode stellar outings from Kiara and Kayla Villamor and Hailey Wilson to a second-place finish in the girls' division. Unalaska went 3-1 in the tournament, with their only setback, a 44-36 decision, coming against West Anchorage on Saturday.

West Anchorage, a late addition to the Rally the Regions field, forced 23 Unalaska turnovers in the first two quarters of play, and then held off a late run to net the victory.

Kayla Villamor led all UHS scorers in the game with 16 points. Kiara Villamor added nine. Unalaska kicked off their outing in the tournament on Wednesday with an easy 60-22 victory over the Chugiak JV. Kayla Villamor led a trio of Lady Raiders in reaching double figures with 18. Wilson and Kiara Villamor added 12 and 11, respectively.

The Lady Raiders ended Bristol Bay's hopes of a third "region" title on Thursday with a thrilling 46-40 victory. Kiara Villamor and Wilson both pitched in 13 to key the Lady Raiders' win.

Sharen Hansen and Denali Moorcroft led Bristol Bay offensively. Hansen tallied 23, while Moorcroft pitched in 12.

Unalaska improved to 3-0 with a decisive 52-15 victory over Lumen Christi on Friday. In that win, Kiara Villamor scored a game-high 14 points. Kayla Villamor and Wilson added 12 and 10, respectively.

Bristol Bay, the defending Class 2A state champion, finished the tournament at 2-2.

The Lady Angels rode 27 points from Moorcroft to a 57-46 victory over Unalakleet in their opener on Wednesday. Hansen also played well in the win, netting 20.

After their loss to Unalaska, Bristol Bay pounded out a 57-36 win over Chugiak.

Hansen, who narrowly missed breaking the tournament's mark for scoring, tallied 25 points in the contest. Moorcroft chipped in 14.