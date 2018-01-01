It has been four years since I made my personal opinion on Pebble project, a project that has not, will not, and cannot begin unless its study and plans are scrutinized by Environmental Protection Agency, State of Alaska and the public grant needed authorization to begin. It is not a mine yet, it's still a plan.

The opposition is clearly making a concerted effort to undermine a potentially needed economic boost in the immediate and surrounding region. The region has been impacted by the state fiscal crisis, which supplies most of their economy through schools, local government and state benefits — including those for the elderly and low-income assistance.

It is a fact that some commercial fishermen (and women) who live in Bristol Bay depend on public assistance. Food stamps, low income heating assistance and other benefits are needed by those employed by the fishing industry.

Fishing employs only four to six weeks out of 52 weeks. What do we do in the remaining 46 to 48 weeks? Some permit holders seek public assistance to offset the cost of heat, electricity, and bringing food to their table. Subsistence gathering, fishing and hunting also need to be supplemented, because they qualify as low income. Subsistence gathering, fishing and hunting requires money. But low-income assistance funds from federal and state levels are declining.

Commercial fishing has been vital for many families in Bristol Bay for the past 150 years. The return of fish is volatile, and so is the market and price. Those who depend on commercial fishing as their major source of income are impacted greatly, compared to those who have jobs and board members who are compensated heftily. Many sold their permits because they could not pay back their loans or bills.

Today, a majority of the Bristol Bay fishing permits are owned by nonresidents or out-of-state permit holders, who utilize the three- to four-week fishing season as a secondary income source. A recent study by University of Alaska Fairbanks and SeaGrant scientists reveal a stark difference between what fishing used to be and what it is now.

The result? During the past four years, we have witnessed an increase in drug and alcohol trafficking in our communities. Why? I believe the common factor is, sadly, our deteriorating economy. We see declining state revenue that funds our schools and local government, where most employment is created in rural villages. The "other" fisheries — before and after the main fishery — are mostly abandoned because they cannot match the expenses. Other fisheries include what used to be a great source of income prior to the sockeye season — herring and king salmon fisheries. The fall fishing of humpies and silvers is not feasible anymore. The ripple effect can be devastating. In most local and regional studies, jobs and the economy are key issues.

I can go on with the negative results. I like to think positively, but the truth is mostly negative.

Since Pebble suddenly abandoned its research at the site, many jobs were abruptly lost; most of them in the immediate area. I've witnessed the similar negative aspects in their communities that I've just truthfully elaborated in my previous statement.

Many are waiting for Pebble to begin employment again. I've heard them personally. The past four years without employment with Pebble have devastated their annual income. But most of them remain silent, fearing the criticism and reproach of the opposition. The "B's nest" leadership may be ruthless, threatening to remove anyone who may contract with Pebble in one way or another.

In our local community planning process, jobs was a key issue, and there were calls for creating local and regional jobs. Even in our regional studies and planning processes, they have heard cries for more jobs, but to deaf ears. Their cries resonate back with empty answers. The "bullies," the select, and "good ole boys" are silent to their calls. (I've repeatedly heard these from longtime locals and longtime residents. These are their words, not mine.)

In most communities, the Community Development Quota Program offers millions to the qualified; but still. The regional organizations offer services and employment, but still. The local entitles offer work, but still.

I cannot elaborate more articulately on the financially comfortably settled, owning a permit while ignoring the fact that many less fortunate shareholders, members and recipients are struggling. What about the many silenced who are economically challenged? What about the hundreds of families who depend on public assistance without knowing what their next recertification will result in; reduced benefits or benefits stopped altogether? The public assistance system is overwhelmed by a fleet of distressed people in need of help. Fish, please come back as you were before so we may prosper again, in a time and place that's always been.