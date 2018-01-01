Anchorage woman admits to flying to Dillingham to sell drugs

By Avery Lill and Liam Wright

KDLG News

Dillingham police received reports of drug-related activity occurring in a room of the Dillingham Hotel over New Year's weekend. Investigation turned up 24 grams of black tar heroin, 7 grams of methamphetamine and $1,300 cash.

Police say that Anchorage resident, Angela Grice, admitted to flying to Dillingham in order to sell drugs. Further, Grice said a local resident was assisting her. Grice was arrested and charged with two felony counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree.

Police estimate the street value in Bristol Bay of the drugs, which they seized, to be $27,500.

Nominations sought for Alaska manufacturer of the year

Bristol Bay Times - Dutch Harbor Fisherman

Nominations for the 2017 Made in Alaska Manufacturer of the Year award are now being accepted. The award recognizes a Made in Alaska business that demonstrates the ability to overcome challenges, grow their business, innovate, be a leader in the community, and collaborate with other businesses.

"Each year since 1991, one Made in Alaska permit holder has been selected to receive this important award," said Britteny Cioni-Haywood, director of the Division of Economic Development. "The businesses that receive the Manufacturer of the Year award embody the qualities that are building a stronger Alaska."

Nomination instructions for the Manufacturer of the Year award are available at MadeinAlaska.org. Anyone may nominate an active Made in Alaska permit holder; self-nominations are also welcome. Nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2018. If you have any questions regarding the Made in Alaska Manufacturer of the Year award, please contact the Division of Economic Development at (907) 465-5478 or madeinalaska@alaska.gov.

Alaska's businesses manufacture high-quality products for markets domestically and internationally. The Made in Alaska program identifies and promotes products manufactured and crafted in the state.

Products range from small gift items to large industrial modules. Made in Alaska has been promoting products produced in Alaska since 1985. More information about the Made in Alaska program is available at MadeinAlaska.org. The program is overseen by the Division of Economic Development.

Donations sought in effort to get laptops to Alaska foster kids

Bristol Bay Times - Dutch Harbor Fisherman

An annual holiday drive to collect laptops for Alaska youths in foster care or who recently exited is underway. State Rep. Les Gara, D-Anchorage, and Amanda Metivier, founder of the Facing Foster Care in Alaska organization, are leading the effort. Both grew up in foster care.

Organizers are asking for new laptops or workbook computers such as Chrome Books, as well as donations they can use to buy computers. They no longer accept used computers.

Since the effort began in 2010, about 1,000 laptops and workbooks have been collected. But more than 3,000 children and teens are in Alaska foster care. Some have gone to University of Alaska Anchorage students, who say they are essential.

To donate, contact Metivier at info@ffcalaska.org or Gara at 907-269-0106 and rep.les.gara@akleg.gov.

Porcupine caribou herd reaches record high

By Shady Grove Oliver

Bristol Bay Times - Dutch Harbor Fisherman

The Porcupine caribou herd has a record high number of animals. That's according to a photocensus compiled last summer by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The herd has been growing at a rate of about 3 to 4 percent annually since 2010, noted Northeast Alaska Assistant Area Biologist Jason Caikoski in a release on Jan. 2. As of this year, the herd reached an estimated 218,000 animals.

That's nearly 40,000 more caribou than were present during the herd's last population peak in 1989.

However, recent advances in photocensus technology have also made estimating the herd's numbers more accurate over the years.

"The system supports higher flight altitudes and larger photo footprints, which allowed photography of several large caribou groups that would have otherwise not be photographable using the previous system," the release noted.

The new system uses digital photography, rather than film or flyover hand counts.

"Caribou were aggregated well for the survey, and we accounted for all of the radio-collared animals in the herd, which means we likely didn't miss any caribou," said Caikoski.

Since the herd's peak in the late 1980s, the population declined to a low of 123,000 in 2001, Fish and Game noted. Since then, the herd has been steadily growing, based on census counts.

The Porcupine herd traverses about 80,000 miles across northeastern Alaska and the Yukon and into the Northwest Territories. The census is compiled as a joint effort between the Yukon Department of Environment and Fish and Game in Alaska.