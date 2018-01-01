For sale: A deal on a derelict?

It looks like the derelict fishing vessel Akutan may not be around much longer. The floating seafood processor ended up in Captains Bay, Unalaska, last summer following a disastrous fish-buying season in Bristol Bay.

The state of Alaska has asserted custody over the old boat and, after Jan. 13, intends to dispose of the vessel by negotiated sale, public auction if two or more prospective purchasers indicate an interest in purchasing or, if no prospective purchaser is identified, as junk to be donated or destroyed.

The decision is a relief to those worried about the abandoned ship breaking loose and running aground, or drifting around dangerously, menacing navigation. In August, 15,800 gallons of oily water and sludge were pumped off the vessel, removing an environmental threat. Also, tons of frozen salmon were removed. Crewmembers went unpaid.

With the addition of another anchor, the vessel is staying in one place in Captains Bay, and not moving around as it had earlier, according to Unalaska Harbormaster John Days.

Any potential sale of the Akutan by the State of Alaska, whether by negotiated sale or public auction, shall be made as-is and without any warranties, express or implied, of any kind, according to a Dec. 22 announcement from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

A successful prospective purchaser shall be solely responsible for removing the Akutan from its current location, in compliance with all local, state and federal laws and for identifying and resolving any claims that may be asserted against the vessel, including any claims asserted by entities who have filed financing statements indexed in the name of the owner of the Akutan, Klawock Oceanside, Inc.

Potential buyers may be required to submit a removal plan, or meet other minimum qualifications, to be considered a prospective purchaser. As of Tuesday, nobody had shown any interest in purchasing the vessel, according to a DNR spokeswoman.

The Akutan is currently located in state waters in Unalaska, near Dutch Harbor, and moored to state land. It is a derelict vessel because it has been left unattended in state waters and moored to state land for more than 24 consecutive hours and is obstructing a waterway and/or is endangering state property.

Anyone having an interest in the Akutan must possess the vessel on or before Jan. 13.

Further information regarding the state's intended disposal of the Akutan is available from Clark Cox at 907-269-7470, at the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.