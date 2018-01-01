Every winter, as the year rolls over, many embark on the annual tradition of setting New Year's resolutions. So many of those pledges are bound for failure — resolutions to give up favorite foods, start new diets and run a marathon by the end of the year, for example. Most of us know from experience that those ultimatum-type resolutions are doomed even before you start, because they are focused on restriction rather than expansion, literally!

But not all resolutions have to be punishments, and they surely don't have to be about our waistlines. The new year is a great time to reflect on what we are doing and are not doing in life that is truly meaningful and purposeful. In Alaska, many of us have more time on our hands in the winter months, providing the perfect environment to take stock and set some goals for the coming year. Here are a few that have nothing to do with calories or treadmills that might serve us well in 2018:

• Resolve to write to your elected officials about things that matter to you.

While many of us have at least a baseline level of concern about the state of the nation and of Alaska, few take the time to make those opinions known. Few people actually participate in their governmental process now, and it's eroding our democratic process, which, frankly, is the thing that made America the extraordinary place it now is. Whatever your political views, you should be paying attention to the decisions being made in Washington, D.C., in Juneau, and even at your borough and city council level. When those decisions don't mesh with yours, speak up about it. When they do, send a note of applause for those in the trenches making things happen. Griping about the state of things without actually participating in the process is just ineffective.

• Resolve to have one difficult conversation.

You probably already know what that conversation is — most of us have a few in the cue waiting to be dealt with. Talk to your children about your end-of-life wishes. Talk to your friend about their health. Talk to your employer about opportunities for advancement. Talk to your spouse about why he doesn't load the dishwasher the right way. (OK, maybe not that one.) There are difficult things we all need to deal with, and it's not easy to face those conversations head-on, but there is little to be gained from avoiding them and much to be gained from getting it over with and moving on.

• Resolve to do something good for the environment.

There is plenty to worry about when it comes to climate change, and Alaska knows that first-hand. It's a hard thing to face because the scale of the problem is so large, it seems that anything we do is going to be ineffective in the face of large-scale pollution and carbon emissions. While changing your own recycling habits or pledging to drive your car a few miles less each week may seem like a drop in the bucket, it helps us realize our actions and choices as individuals can have a huge impact on our earth's health.

• Resolve to give back to your community somehow.

We are all busy people, but most of us have a few hours squirreled away that we could spare to volunteer in one way or another. There is no shortage of need out there, from walking a dog at the animal shelter to helping shovel the porch of an elderly neighbor. Humans are happiest when they feel connected to one and other, and more and more, studies show we are losing that feeling. So while you will undoubtably be helping your neighbors and your community, you will also be benefiting yourself by reaching out and volunteering.

• Resolve to share a skill.

Back in the days before YouTube tutorials, information and skills were passed from person to person. These days, that personal passing of information has largely been lost and replaced with our formal education system. The only problem is that there aren't many classes on how to change a tire or cook a good roast chicken. As we lose those practical skills, we become less and less independent and more dependent on others. Sharing even the most basic skills is a gift to those who don't know them. If you think you don't have any skills to share, chances are you aren't valuing the things you are good at, like soothing a crying baby or chopping wood. Passing on these skills is a gift to young people just starting out and those who missed out on opportunities to learn these essentials.

New Year's resolutions don't have to be all about taking away things — they can be opportunities to reach out to one another, to take responsibility for the world around us and ultimately, make 2018 a year of real change. Because, friends, we need change.