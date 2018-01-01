Coast Guard scuttles Alaska Patriot

Two old fishing boats that spent a few years going nowhere at the Dutch Harbor Spit Dock finally left together last month, one towing the other to a scrap yard in Mexico. The Alaska Patriot didn't reach its final destination. The Coast Guard shot it full of holes and sank it on Dec. 20, after it twice broke loose from the sister ship, Alaska Pioneer.

Both vessels were freezer longliners owned by the former Fishing Company of Alaska, with an unfortunate history of factory trawlers sinking in the Bering Sea. At least nobody was on board when the Alaska Patriot was sunk, in the Gulf of Alaska, by gunfire from the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Sherman, 220 nautical miles south-southeast of Chirikof Island.

"The intentional scuttling of the Alaska Patriot by the Coast Guard limited the potential for devastating damage and loss of life if another vessel were to collide with it in a major shipping lane," said Coast Guard spokesman Shawn Eggert, in Juneau.

The Patriot broke loose twice, first on Dec. 3, at 370 nautical miles southeast of Unimak Pass. The tow re-established on Dec. 5. But on Dec. 7, it parted tow for a second and final time, according to Eggert. The vessel was being towed to Mexico for demolition, he said. The Pioneer sailed safely to Astoria, Ore.

The Alaska Patriot was the only one of the pair to be scrapped by the new owner, he said.

"The Coast Guard was notified when the tow broke on both occasions, and the crew of the Alaska Pioneer maintained contact with the Coast Guard throughout the case," Eggert said.

The two freezer longliners, each around 200 feet long, were tied up for several years at the Dutch Harbor Spit Dock, on Ballyhoo Road in Unalaska.

"They were dead ships. They were just sitting there," said Unalaska Harbormaster John Days. Freezer longliners fish with long lines of baited hooks anchored to the seafloor. They are also known as factory longliners, and spend weeks at sea, catching and freezing bottomfish, mainly Pacific cod.

FCA owned the factory trawler Alaska Ranger, which sank in the Bering Sea with loss of life in 2008. More recently the Alaska Juris, another FCA factory trawler, sank while on a fishing trip. When it went out of business about a year ago, FCA sold its three remaining factory trawlers, including the Alaska Warrior and Alaska Spirit, to two other bottomfish companies, Ocean Peace, and O'Hara.

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com