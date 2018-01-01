25 years and counting for Christmas Bird Count

On Dec. 17, Unalaska held its annual Christmas Bird Count. This was our 25th year participating in the annual Audubon count, which is conducted by communities across North America, and first started in 1900 on the East Coast.

Howling winds and wet snow threatened our scheduled count day, so we postponed a day, and got a decent afternoon with workable westerly winds and mostly clear skies. Temperatures were around 35 degrees, with one inch of snow on the ground. None of the lakes were frozen.

We had 16 adults and six kids in seven field parties. They spent from daybreak until dusk covering a combined 35 miles of habitat — from coastlines, rivers and lakes, to spruce groves, hillsides and docks.

We tallied 5,349 individual birds of 45 species, and recorded an additional three species during "count week."

Most of our sea duck and freshwater duck numbers were what we expected. Some, like black scoters, were even above average. But the emperor goose numbers were way down, from an average of 1,200 over the past 20 years, to 467 this year. This may just mean that the flocks, which move around quite a bit, were outside the places where we counted. We'll see over the coming winter months how many are really in the area.

But where are the Steller's eiders? Over the past 25 years, they have averaged around 500 in our count circle. But they have been steadily dropping in recent years. In 2014 we counted 125. In 2015: 77. Last year: 49. This year: 13. These few showed up later than ever, in early December, and my hope is their numbers will increase as the winter deepens.

At the time of this writing, two weeks after the count, another 50 or so have come into the local bays. Unlike emperor geese that move around with the tides and weather, Steller's eiders are remarkably "loyal" to particular spots, and are known for this "site fidelity," so it is worrisome to find their usual hang-outs empty. Rich MacIntosh, the CBC compiler for Kodiak, is also reporting a major decline of Steller's eiders in recent years. They've been doing counts for 45 years, and their Steller's eider average is 944, with 120 counted this year.

On the other hand, we saw remarkably high numbers of pine siskins, a little songbird whose normal range extends to Kodiak. We get them as "casuals" out here, but in recent years they've become more common, and this fall we've had perhaps a hundred in the area.

Since early September, we've had a few red crossbills around town, feeding in our scattered Sitka spruce groves. We missed them on count day, but had three during "count week," and that's a new bird for us during a count. We also had, for only the second time on a count, a late-staying orange-crowned warbler. Two years ago, we had one, along with a Townsend's warbler and it is unusual for these fall migrants to linger here.

Right now we have an American robin and a small flock of pine grosbeaks in the area, although neither of these revealed themselves for our count. Winter is a prime time for birds in the Aleutians! Here are the results of our count. Birds followed by CW (count week) indicates a species not seen on count day, but seen during the three days before or three days following. Many thanks to all the counters who cheerfully brave the weather every year.

2017 Christmas Bird Count

Emperor Goose 467; Mallard 18; Green-winged Teal 12; Greater Scaup 187; Steller's Eider 13; eider sp 1; Harlequin Duck 1,159; White-winged Scoter 179; Black Scoter 1,314; scoter species 176; Long-tailed Duck 116; Bufflehead 94; Common Goldeneye 66; Barrow's Goldeneye 2; goldeneye species 1; Common Merganser 5; Red-breasted Merganser 140; Pacific Loon 3; Common Loon 3, loon species 9; Horned Grebe 15; Red-necked Grebe 18; grebe species 10; Double-crested Cormorant 6; Red-faced Cormorant CW; Pelagic Cormorant 93; cormorant species 17; Bald Eagle 249; Merlin 3; Rock Ptarmigan 7; Black Oystercatcher 35; Rock Sandpiper 85; Mew Gull 22; Glaucous-winged Gull 109; Blacklegged Kittiwake 1; gull species 198; Common Murre 9; Pigeon Guillemot 129; Marbled Murrelet 12; Crested Auklet 3; alcid species 2; Belted Kingfisher 7; Northern Shrike 1; Black-billed Magpie 1; Common Raven 165; Pacific Wren 5; American Dipper 2; Orangecrowned Warbler 1; Song Sparrow 20; Golden-crowned Sparrow CW; Dark eyed Junco 4; Snow Bunting 2; Gray-crowned Rosy Finch 88; Common Redpoll 3; Pine Siskin 62; Red Crossbill CW