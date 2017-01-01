Stand for Salmon's ballot initiative has new sponsor

Nonprofit Stand for Salmon's ballot initiative has lost one primary sponsor and gained another. The stated goal of the initiative is to update salmon habitat protections provided by state law.

Brian Kraft stepped down from the ballot committee three weeks ago. In a press release, he said that he needed to devote the substantial time he was spending on the initiative to his business and family. Kraft owns the Alaska Sportsman's Lodge on the Kvichack River.

"This does not change my opinion that the state of Alaska needs to examine existing habitat permitting, and protection for ,salmon rivers," Kraft clarified.

Yes for Salmon, the group encouraging Alaskans to vote for the Stand for Salmon ballot initiative, announced Tuesday that Stephanie Quinn-Davidson would join Dillingham's Gayla Hoseth and Mike Wood of Chase as a primary sponsor for the initiative.

Quinn-Davidson holds a doctorate in freshwater ecology. She is the director of the Yukon River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. She previously worked as a fisheries biologist on the Yukon River for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Stand for Salmon's ballot initiative has run afoul of several regional corporations, including the Bristol Bay Native Corporation. Critics say that the provisions could be too far-reaching in the types of development it could block.

Supporters are collecting signatures, hoping to get the initiative on the ballot for next year. The initiative needs 32,127 signatures before the Alaska Legislature's regular session starts in January in order to appear on the 2018 ballot.

