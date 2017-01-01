Second airline to serve Dillingham and King Salmon

Dillingham and King Salmon residents looking to fly somewhere on Valentine's Day — and any time afterward — will get a sweetheart of a deal as a second airline enters the region's airways.

Ravn Alaska announced Tuesday that it would begin flying to the region on Feb. 14 and tickets are now on sale. Flights will leave from Dillingham at 8:55 a.m. on weekdays and 6:45 p.m. daily and return from Anchorage to Dillingham at 7 a.m. weekdays and 4 p.m. daily on a Bombardier Dash-8 with space for 29 passengers. King Salmon will see service to Anchorage at 9:55 a.m. weekdays and 5:45 daily and return flights from Anchorage at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. daily.

The company will offer a special introductory rate of $149 one way on tickets purchased through Dec. 20 for travel between Feb. 14 and March 9. The regular ticket price will be $199 one way from Dillingham and $169 one way from King Salmon for seats purchased online 21 days in advance.

Pen Air, which currently serves Dillingham, listed its price Tuesday as a comparable $199 one way for flights to Dillingham in January and February. Pen Air's schedule offers three flights a day on weekdays and two flights a day on weekends to Dillingham. King Salmon residents stand to save $30 on one-way flights from Ravn, however, over Pen Air's rate of $199.

"The Ravn team is excited to expand our network to serve these two great communities," said Ravn's President and CEO Dave Pflieger in a release. "We've heard the call from residents of Dillingham and King Salmon for more choice and more competition in air service, and Ravn is looking forward to answering that call with more flight options, lower fares, and more reliable service."

Residents are invited to join Ravn's FlyAway Rewards frequent flyer program, the company said, allowing customers to build up points for free flights and get advance notice of future fare sales.

"We couldn't think of a better way to mark the expansion of our network than sending a message that 'Ravn Loves Dillingham and King Salmon' and launching inaugural flights on Valentine's Day," said Ravn's Chief Financial Officer Steve Jackson. Jackson formerly served as CEO of Era Alaska, now a part of Ravn, where he first considered expanding service to these two communities. "Having long considered flights to Dillingham and King Salmon, it's great to be able to move forward with plans to support these great communities and say 'thank you' to the customers we look forward to serving," Jackson said.

Ravn currently serves more than 100 Alaska communities with passenger, charter, and cargo service, the company said.