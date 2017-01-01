Pollock up in Bering Sea, cod down as council sets quotas

The pollock fishery, already huge, is even bigger next year in the Bering Sea. But Pacific cod is down sharply in the Gulf of Alaska.

The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council set the eastern Bering Sea pollock quota at 1.345 million metric tons, up from the 1.340 mt, at its meeting in Anchorage last week. That's good news for the pollock-dependent community of Unalaska, for local revenues and jobs.

Pollock is the fish that annually makes the Aleutian Islands community the nation's number one port in tonnage, according to a federal agency. For the 20th year in a row, Unalaska/Dutch Harbor was the nation's top fishing port by volume, landing 770 million pounds of seafood, primarily pollock, in 2016 which accounted for nearly 90 percent, according to a Nov. 1 report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In the Gulf of Alaska, the cod quota declined by 85 percent, from 64,442 metric tons this year, to 13,096 mt for 2018. That impacts Kodiak, King Cove and Sand Point in the Aleutians East Borough.

The Gulf pollock quota is also down significantly, from 208,595 metric tons currently, to 166,228 in 2018.

Pacific cod also declined in the much larger Bering Sea fishery, from 239,000 metric tons this year to 188,136 for 2018.

Atka mackerel stocks are up in the Bering Sea, a commercially important species to the factory trawlers in the Amendment 80 fleet. The little striped fish quota was set at 65,000 mt in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands in 2017, but will see an increase in 2018 to 71,000 metric tons.

In another big Bering Sea flatfish fishery targeting rather small fish, the yellowfin sole quota is unchanged at 154,000 mt. for the Amendment 80 factory trawlers. The entire fleet is now in the Groundfish Forum trade association, since the Fishing Company of Alaska went out of business, selling three factory trawlers to the O'Hara company, and also to Ocean Peace.

Atka mackerel and yellowfin sole are shipped mainly to Asian markets.