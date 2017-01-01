Sister Brent remembered for service

Sister Marie Ann Brent died Nov. 22 in Fremont, Calif., at age 83. She was a nun who administered the Catholic churches in Dillingham and St. Christopher's in Unalaska, which she established in 1979.

In her early years in Alaska, where she worked for about 40 years, she was encouraged to learn emergency medical skills at the state trooper academy Sitka. At the time she was a circuit-riding pastoral administrator serving rural villages and logging camps in Southeast.

She later served on the ambulance squads in Dillingham and Unalaska.

"She was a real go-getter in the emergency medical service," said retired Unalaska Fire Chief David Gregory, who said she enthusiastically responded to emergency calls, among other volunteer duties. "She was always around the station, trying to help, making sure the ambulance was well-stocked and ready to roll."

She served in Unalaska from 1979 to 1986, in Dillingham from 1987 to 1993, and later Valdez, where she retired and returned to California where her religious order was based, the Sisters of the Holy Family.

In an interview for the local content pages for the Nushagak Electric Cooperative in 1992 in Ruralite Magazine, she recalled her days in Dutch Harbor, climbing up rope ladders onto foreign cargo ships, while carrying bulky medical bags, and treating bloody crewmembers cut up in knife fights.

She was in Dillingham when Police Officer Tony Jones was killed by a gunman, a very traumatic experience for the responders, she recalled.

According to the Catholic Anchor newspaper in Anchorage, she regularly flew to the St. Theresa Mission in Naknek, while serving as the administrator of the Holy Rosary Church in Dillingham.

In 1984, she was honored as the EMS Educator of the Year.