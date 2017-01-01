Rookies unfazed with being small fish in 2A tournament

ANCHORAGE - King Cove head volleyball coach Gary Lamar has seen just about everything during his 30-plus years on the sidelines. Nothing, however, prepared him for the heart he saw on display from his team this past weekend at the ASAA Class 2A State Volleyball Championships.

Some things are just worth enjoying.

Despite being the smallest school in the Class 2A State Tournament, Lamar was impressed at the determination and fight in his squad as they battled their way to the final three on Saturday afternoon in front of a large crowd in the Dimond High School gymnasium. Armed with just eight players, the Rookies finished off a remarkable season with a solid outing against two-time defending state champion Petersburg in the semifinal round.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of the girls," said Lamar, who had previously guided Point Hope to a pair of Mix-Six state titles before relocating to King Cove to become the principal of the remote school in the Bristol Bay Region. "We came here knowing we were the smallest school here. Before the tournament, I was looking at the numbers. Petersburg has 147 students in their high school, and Wrangell has about 90. That's quite a bit more than the 30 we have."

"We knew it was going to be that David vs. Goliath thing for the 1,000th time every time we went out there," he said.

Even faced with the overwhelming size differential, Lamar said his team didn't hesitate. King Cove, a Class 1A program, managed to grind out three victories, including a nerve-wrenching win over fellow Aleutian power Unalaska, en route to fighting its way to within a game of the Class 2A championship game.

"They never give up," said Lamar, who has recorded more than 500 career wins as a volleyball coach in Texas and Alaska. "I don't think they've ever looked in the dictionary to find out the definition of quitting. It is one of the best teams I have ever been around because they just found a way to overcome everything. It was an incredible ride."

King Cove proved its ability to play with the bigger teams quickly in the tournament, which was held from Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Dimond High School. In their first-round matchup with Wrangell, the Rookies forced the eventual state runners-up to four games before falling, 3-1.

After dropping the first game of their best-of-five matchup, Jalayla Duarte and the King Cove girls regrouped. They hammered out a 25-12 win in Game 2 and tied the contest at 1-1.

Despite losing the next two games, Duarte said she could tell this team wasn't overmatched or intimidated.

"There isn't a difference when we're on the court," she said. "They have six girls on their side, and we have six on our side, so we just look at it as another game. We went out there to do what we do, and I think we represented ourselves, our school and community pretty well."

Following its loss to Wrangell, King Cove shifted into high gear. The Rookies nailed down three wins on Friday, including a gutsy 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Unalaska in the quarterfinal round of the consolation bracket.

"That was such an amazing thing to see," said Lamar, who also coached Point Hope to the state's first-ever eight-man football championship in 2009. "The girls just kept coming up with the plays they had to have to keep going."

After reeling off a win over Chevak, King Cove turned in a gutsy effort en route to posting a 3-0 win over Kenny Lake in the quarterfinals. After winning the first two games, the Rookies slumped early in Game 3. Kenny Lake raced to a 20-12 lead, and looked to have stolen the game's momentum.

Seniors Emmaly Brandell and Christine Aichele, and sophomore Elaina Mack had other ideas. Spearheaded by Brandell, King Cove rallied to score 14 of the 20 points, and claimed a 26-24 decision that vaulted them into a showdown with Unalaska in the semifinals.

Brandell, a 5-foot-3 setter/defensive specialist, and Duarte were among 12 players named to the all-tournament squad.

The Lady Raiders, who had clawed their way into the third round with wins over rival Bristol Bay and Su Valley, got off to a quick start against King Cove. Backed by the play of Hailey Wilson and senior Louella Tan, Unalaska won the second and third games of the matchup and put the Rookies' back against the wall.

"They (Unalaska) did a great job against us," said Lamar. "After they had won Games 2 and 3, we had to win the next two."

Unalaska raced to an early 8-4 lead, before Duarte and the Rookies got on tracked. They evened the game count at 2-2 by pulling out a 25-21 win in Game 4. They finished the comeback with a 15-11 victory in the decisive Game 5.

"That was one of the best games I've seen," he said. "I tell everyone that was the second "Battle of the Aleutians." Both teams played really well, and it was exciting right to the end."

The win over Unalaska sent King Cove into the semifinals to face Petersburg, which went on to hand Wrangell back-to-back losses in their next two outings to claim the state title.