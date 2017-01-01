Troopers arrest 27-year-old on rape charges in New Stuyahok

By Dave Bendinger

KDLG News

Billy M. Peterson, 27, was arrested Thursday on charges of second- and third-degree sexual assault. The alleged rape occurred just after midnight. The criminal complaint was filed by state troopers in Dillingham, but investigated by local law enforcement. Two village police officers in New Stuyahok were able to interrupt the incident.

VPOs Walcott and Wonhola said they heard a woman screaming in the vicinity of the fuel farm, just after midnight Thursday, and drove quickly to the scene. The vehicle's headlights illuminated a man they recognized as Peterson engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim. The officers said they could hear the woman still yelling for help, and yelling at the man to get off of her. He, who authorities allege was Peterson, fled from the scene.

Village Public Safety Officer Wagner found Peterson walking down the street a short time later, according to the affidavit, and noted the "strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and person."

Peterson denied any involvement in the alleged crimes. He was arrested and transported to Dillingham for arraignment Friday.

DPD arrests felon after shooting incident

By Dave Bendinger

KDLG News

Dillingham police were called to a Kanakanak Road residence late Monday, Nov. 27, on a report that 34-year-old John Nicholson was intoxicated, shooting a handgun off in the house, and threatening others.

DPD said the responding officer was denied entry that night, but several officers went back the following day with a warrant. No one, DPD said, had been injured by the shooting.

The house opposite of Chuthmok Road, serves as summer home for fisherman Doc Nicholson, the defendant's father.

During a search, three handguns and an assault rifle were found and seized, as Nicholson, the occupant at the house, has a felony conviction on his record. Police also found spent shell casings on the floor and a number of bullet holes in the ceiling.

Witnesses present the night before told police that Nicholson was inebriated and began waving the gun around, firing it off. One of the others present, feeling threatened by the shooting, punched Nicholson. Police observed bruising on Nicholson's face and neck the following day. He denied possessing the guns and acting in a hostile way at the get-together the night before, and said he wasn't sure why the other man had assaulted him.

One of the handguns had been reported stolen out of Anchorage, said police. Nicholson was booked on two weapons misconduct charges, and one count of third-degree assault.