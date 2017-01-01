Storm may bring powerful winds to Aleutians

Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit the Aleutian Islands on Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for many communities in the Aleutians and a winter weather advisory for a swath of Western Alaska.

In Unalaska and Nikolski, the wind warning is in effect from 12 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday and winds of 50 to 65 mph are expected. Gusts up to 100 mph are also possible, according to the warning.

"Southwest winds will increase rapidly this evening with gusts to 75 mph developing around midnight," the weather service said Saturday afternoon.

Gusts as high as 100 mph are also forecast for an area including Adak and Atka, where a high wind warning is currently in effect until 12 a.m. Monday.

The weather service urged people to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by high winds. In a tweet, the agency's Anchorage office said waves are forecast to reach heights of 40 to 50 feet in some areas.

The winter weather advisory goes into effect at 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, depending on the area, for parts of Western Alaska including Bethel, Hooper Bay, King Salmon, Dillingham and Emmonak. Blowing snow and gusts as high as 55 mph are expected.