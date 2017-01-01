Order wild salmon, help protect Bristol Bay

Today, salmon lovers across the country can order sockeye salmon from Pride of Bristol Bay and have it delivered directly to their homes and businesses. A portion of proceeds from every order placed will go directly to efforts to protect Bristol Bay from the Pebble Mine proposal.

"Trout Unlimited is thrilled to partner with Pride of Bristol Bay to bring a little bit of this iconic place into homes and onto grills nationwide," said Nelli Williams of Trout Unlimited. "By purchasing salmon from Pride of Bristol Bay, consumers can feel good about where their salmon comes from, while also supporting critical work to ensure that this national treasure is around for future generations to use and enjoy."

The company, founded by fisherman Matt Luck in 2015, will donate 10 percent of all profits to Trout Unlimited's Save Bristol Bay program. The program works to safeguard Bristol Bay, Alaska's pristine watershed and wild salmon populations from the proposed Pebble Mine, which if built, would be a massive, toxic open-pit mine in the headwaters of Bristol Bay's most productive salmon rivers.

"Whether you fish with a net or a rod and reel, we all understand the importance of clean water and intact fish habitat in Bristol Bay. Pebble is a threat to local communities, the commercial fishing industry and a hunting and fishing paradise," said Williams. "This partnership is one of many examples of commercial and sport fishermen standing together to advocate for Bristol Bay's fisheries and clean water. We hope people will join us by ordering salmon and voting with their forks to safeguard our fisheries and communities."

To learn more about Pride of Bristol Bay and order a box of sustainable Bristol Bay Alaska sockeye delivered to your door, visit: www.prideofbristolbay.com. To learn more about Trout Unlimited's efforts to protect Bristol Bay, Alaska visit: www. savebristolbay.org.