Henning, Wilson lead Raiders to 7th at state meet

ANCHORAGE — The youth movement was realized in a big way on Saturday afternoon for the Unalaska Raiders. Backed by outstanding performances from underclassmen Blaine Henning and Trevor Wilson, the young Raiders took seventh in the team standings at the 2017 Alaska State Cross-Country Championships.

Henning and Wilson both legged out top 35 finishes at the meet, which was held at Bartlett High School and featured more than 500 runners from across the state. Overall, four of Unalaska's five scoring runners were underclassmen — three of which were freshmen and sophomores.

Henning, a freshman, headlined the Raiders' efforts on the 5-kilometer course. He covered the trail in a time of 18 minutes, 2 seconds and finished 32nd overall.

A junior, Wilson raced his way to 35th overall with a mark of 18:08.

Henry Simmonds, Michael Pereat and Talon Shaishnikoff rounded of Unalaska's scorers. Simmonds finished at 18:39 and took 53rd in the final standings. Pereat was 73rd at 19:05.

One of just two seniors on the UHS roster, Shaishnikoff was 98th at 19:46.

Chris Garcia, the Raiders' other senior, was 107th at 20:09.

As a team, Unalaska rolled up 229 points. Anchorage Christian edged out Homer for the team crown.

While the Raiders were making waves as a team at the state meet, Dillingham's Cole Dull was making sure he garnered plenty of attention as an individual. The senior standout sprinted to 33rd overall with a time of 18:05.

The Wolverines' other two state qualifiers also did extremely well. Freshman Sam Calvert posted a career-best mark of 18:55 and ran his way to 64th. Chris Williams also PR'd, turning in a time of 19:01 and finishing 69th.

New Stuyahok's Joachim Gumlickpuk and Casey Konukpeok, Sand Point's Ryder Gundersen, and King Cove's Brian Aichele and Braydyn Brandell starred for their respective teams. Gumlickpuk and Konukpeok both turned in record-setting runs in the event and finished 87th and 108th, respectively. Gumlickpuk's time of 19:26 was the fastest of his career. Konukpeok turned in his fastest time of the 2017 season at 20:09.

Gundersen was 136th at 20:26, while Aichele and Brandell finished 131st and 144th with marks of 20:59 and 22:26, respectively.