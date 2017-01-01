This Tuesday, there will most likely be dishes in your sink, bills that need to be paid and it's entirely possible that your kid will get a cough and need tissues and chicken noodle soup. The alarm will go off like it always does, and once again, dinner will fail to mysteriously appear, cooked and ready to eat, when you walk in the door in the evening.

But despite all the responsibilities of adult living, and they are many, next Tuesday there is another matter that must command your attention. You must vote.

We are facing strange times in our nation, divisive times that pit one against another in a seemingly endless parade of issues and debates. In some cases, these are issues that need to be explored and considered, like the solution to our health insurance dilemma. But in so many other cases, the fights that are captivating our nation are not fights about issues, but caustically personal fights about whose opinion is the most valid.

Exactly why this nation is erupting into an us-and-them attitude at this time is up for debate. Some would argue it has been a long time coming, the result of decades of policies that left so many in this country at an extreme disadvantage. Others say it is a top-down situation fed by leaders intent on fracturing the nation. Likely, both factors and many more are leading to this situation.

As always, however, it's less important to focus on the problem than it is to focus on the solution. We have always been a nation of diversity — diverse backgrounds, life experiences, nationalities, political philosophies and opinions. And the way that we choose the direction we take as a nation, despite all those differences, is by voting. It is the only way that we all have an opportunity to weigh in without creating yet another confrontation with our friends and neighbors. It is the great equalizer. The resort owner gets one vote. The dishwasher does, too. And when the votes are counted, the path is set for the next year, until it is time, again, to weigh in and chart the next course for our communities, state and nation.

This is a process that has seen us through times of much greater difficulty than anything we've seen in the past year, through wars and uprisings and riots. Elections are not perfect, but they are highly effective decision-making tools for difficult issues.

There is one catch, however. It is not enough to go into the voting booth and check a box. You must, first, spend time educating yourself on the details of the issue or candidates in question. If you simply vote along party lines or with a friend, or based on information you heard in the coffee shop, you are wasting your vote. A democracy works only when the people voting educate themselves, first. As an educated voter, you are one of a multitude of voices that weighs in on our future course, like a flock of birds weaving through the air together, each one voting with the angle of their wings. That doesn't mean you have to spend weeks studying to be an educated voter, however. Read through the position statements of candidates and those supporting and opposing propositions. If you have questions, ask them. Then go vote.

If that's not enough, here's one final reason to vote this Tuesday, regardless of your positions. When you vote, you not only influence the election, you influence the decisions the elected officials make for years to come. Here's how: Elected officials pay attention to who votes. They take note of how old they are, what gender they are and where they live. They do so because they want to get elected again. They will be paying attention to who turned out to vote when they decide on issues that impact you, like funding for schools and roads and law enforcement. If your community has a low voter-turnout, it's not likely to command as much attention from elected officials, despite what they might say. Your choice just to show up and vote will influence politics far beyond individuals and policies you support.

So between the many details of your week, make time to read through the information about candidates and policies on your community's ballot this year. And on Tuesday, put off that pile of laundry another day and do your duty as an American hoping for a brighter, more united future. Exercise your right to vote. The impact of that one act will reverberate long after the polling stations close, both on a local and national level.