Rivera found not guilty in sexual assault case

Jorge E. Rivera was found not guilty last week of sexually assaulting a woman on a fish processing vessel, by an Unalaska jury following a day and a half of deliberations.

Rivera, 34, of Pasco, Wash, was accused of two counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree trespassing on a propelled vessel in on March 29, 2016 in Unalaska, while it was docked in Dutch Harbor.

Rivera was found guilty only of the misdemeanor charge of trespassing, and sentenced to 10 days with credit for time already served, setting him free immediately since he'd already spent the past 18 months in custody.

Although he'd visited the vessel previously as an ex-employee, Rivera was charged with trespassing for remaining on board after visiting hours, and while very drunk.

"There's so many holes in that case, that I don't know where to begin," said Defense Attorney Regan Williams. "There's doubt, huge doubt," he said, claiming the charges failed to meet the required standard of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Rivera was never in her room, and the accusations were based on her imagination, not reality, he said.

He said the woman's lawsuit against Icicle was a "big motive" to make false accusations. The alleged incident wasn't reported for about 12 hours after she said the attack happened and when she notified shipboard superiors who then called the Unalaska police.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay said she fell asleep for 12 to 13 hours before making a report of sexual assault, and that's when DNA evidence may have fallen off her body.

Genetics technician Danielle Ledford of the Alaska State Crime Laboratory testified no significant level of male DNA was detected in swabs of her body and from scrapings of her fingernails. No body fluids were found during the investigation. A tiny amount of male DNA was detected, so small that it could have been a technical error; a "blip" in the screening equipment, she said.

McKay emphasized that burglary simply means entering or remaining unlawfully in a dwelling, and that her bunkroom on Icicle Seafoods' boat, the Gordon Jensen, was her home. He said the popular image of a burglar is a masked man stealing from a home at night, or the "Hamburglar," a cartoon advertising character.

McKay said being drunk doesn't excuse illegal acts. Because there were no witnesses in the dark bunk room, that doesn't mean it didn't happen, he said.

The jury consisted of eight men and four women, seated after many were excused for various reasons including prior medical appointments, having a spouse called for the same trial and failure to sufficiently understand spoken English.

The jury reached a verdict on Sept. 22. From the start of jury selection, through the trial and wrapping up with the verdict, the entire proceeding lasted two weeks, with Superior Court Judge Erin Marston presiding.

