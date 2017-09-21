Obituary - Desa Erica Leslie Jacobsson

Desa Erica Leslie Jacobsson

Desa Erica Leslie Jacobsson, 69, died peacefully on September 21, 2017 in Anchorage, Alaska after a six month illness with cancer. Desa was born in Hooper Bay, Alaska where her mother taught school, on November 9, 1947, one of 11 children born to Carly and Mildred Jacobsson.

A longtime Alaska activist, Desa championed rights for Alaska Native people, women and children, and those without representation. Jacobsson spent her life ensuring the rights of victims were heard.

In 1998, Desa campaigned for governor of Alaska under the Green Party on a platform of increasing in-state hiring, further the state's recognition of tribal governments and improving rural sanitation and clean water systems into villages. Desa's overarching issue before, during and after her campaign was substance. "Subsistence is about more than food. It provides the foundation for family relationships. It is about our survival as a people."

A visitation will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street. Desa will be laid to rest at 3:00pm on September 26, at 3:00pm at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 E. 9th Ave., Anchorage.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Willard, Jr, her son, Donovan Austin, and her daughter, Mary Jacobsson (Attla). Desa is survived by her daughters, Leslie Marie Jacobsson, Teresa Jacobsson and Tracy Craig; her grandson Christopher Behrens; granddaughters, Nicole, Kara Behrens and Jennifer Turner; and great-grandchildren, Mickey, Natalie, and Madelyn.

Arrangements are with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.