The Former Mayor Charlotte Brower is using social media to allege that I am taking credit for accomplishments that are not deserved. Charlotte Brower claims that my lists of accomplishments are full of half-truths. She further claims that my posts must be from others without my knowledge, as a form of manipulation.

I find the divisiveness of politics very upsetting and unnecessary. I have not been critical of any previous administrations, and all our achievements are, in part, built upon the successes of those that walked before us.

I employ advisors and writers, just like Charlotte Brower, and all our predecessors. Any statements published under my name have been reviewed and approved by me or they would not be posted.

The $20.5 million in general obligation bonds that Charlotte Brower refers to in her post were intended to address a slope-wide housing shortage. That is the wish of the North Slope Borough Assembly, and I have confirmed this with our people using the public process established by our code of ordinances. Prior to my administration, none of this money had been used for its intended purpose. Part of the reason for this is that the previous administration wanted to construct housing for immediate transfer of ownership to avoid the responsibility of reviving a housing department. They were not able to achieve this. I will achieve this by funding the housing powers in our code of ordinances. There will be public housing that the borough constructs with general obligation bonds. There are even more ways to address the housing shortage and these were being ignored.

During the past 20 years, 271 housing units have been repurposed for uses other than resident housing; at least 52 are for itinerant use (teachers, police officers and health workers, for example.)

Our efforts in just one year will return up to 31 housing units to residents at a cost less than building 31 housing units — and in less time.

Operating dollars to revive housing powers and to implement more effective wellness programs were not budgeted by the previous administration. I have succeeded in doing this, in part thanks to the previous administration's operating tax cap legislation. I want to thank former Mayor Brower and those valued staff who still work for the borough for the option; my administration is the first to exercise it. It allows us to increase our balanced budget to include more services and still make permanent fund contributions. The previous administration could have, but chose not to.

I presented a budget to the assembly with all the same detail and transparency that previous administrations have; however, I chose unity during the process and led it, making a unified presentation and was complimented by the assembly on the achievement.

Charlotte Brower claims that my closure of the borough's Anchorage office hides the fact that we still have several employees in Anchorage. I reduced our Anchorage presence and saved money. We do have several employees working from virtual offices, which works well for us, as it does for others. The one employee that she mentions by title was hired by her administration and promoted to the deputy director of administration and finance before I took office.

Like many of the staff that former Mayor Brower and previous administrations employed, I have accepted them and they perform well for me.

As for the master schedule that Charlotte Brower wants credit for, she is confused. The schedule she described is the repair and replacement schedule; a tool that lists the age, value and remaining useful life of all the borough's assets. We still use this tool and it is working well for us. The "Master Schedule" that I talked about will improve communication about the delivery of new projects that have been funded. This is in development now by my administration.

Charlotte Brower took exception to my comments about the development of an assessing function. Her administration "assisted" the state's function. We are beginning to take a "leading" role; that is the difference, which is a first for the borough.

I have learned two very important things in the last year.

The first thing is that no one fully comprehends the job of mayor until you are the mayor.

I promised to inspire confidence in the borough's mayoral form of government again. We are doing that with our assembly, the state, industry and our federal government. They are showing this by ending disputes, offering letters of agreement and even financial support in some cases. We have a seat at the table now on issues related to transportation in the Arctic, addressing coastal erosion and responsible development.

The second thing I have learned is that you cannot please everyone, no matter how well-intended you are.

I have asked my appointed staff to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. Some could not operate under those conditions and they may be calling for change.

I have demanded equal opportunity for all job applicants. This is allowing more residents who meet the requirements of a job to be hired. Some would rather give preference to those they know and are not happy about this. They may be calling for change.

These calls for change, unfortunately, are not always for the benefit of everyone; sometimes their agenda only benefits a few. They allege privatization of departments, loss of jobs and a distortion of our achievements to divide us. I invite anyone to meet with me and challenge these perceptions directly with facts and reason.

I believe some calling for change are well-intended and I am listening. I am open to any ideas that unify us and improve the lives of all our residents.

Serving as the mayor of the North Slope Borough has been a privilege. It was a little more than a year ago that I felt an obligation to run for mayor, now I am running because I want to finish the great work we have started.

Please vote your conscience on Tuesday Oct. 3.