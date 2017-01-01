Send this article to Promobot

Noatak to send 3 to state cross-country championship

September 29th 12:50 pm | Tommy Wells  

The Noatak Lynx and the Noorvik Bears will both be well-represented this weekend when the 2017 Alaska State Cross-Country Championships get underway in Anchorage. The two schools highlighted a list of eight small-school state qualifiers from the Northwest Arctic Borough School District.

Noorvik's Carol Hailstone claimed the small-school regional championship this past weekend in Shungnak. The junior raced her way to first place in the region's 1A crown.

Hailstone will be joined at the state meet by teammate Laney Sheldon, who finished fourth in the girls' 5-kilometer race.

Noatak's Mia Wolfe notched a berth at state by running her way to the girls' second-place position. She edged out Selawik's Laura Ramoth.

Noatak's Amos Sage and Robert Sheldon owned the boys' Class 1A race. Sage sprinted to the regional championship, while Sheldon breezed to second.

Shungnak senior Justin Custer punched his ticket to state by finishing third, one spot ahead of Noatak's Joshua Wolfe.

The Class 1A-2A-3A State Cross-Country Meet will be held on Sept. 30 at Bartlett High School.

 

