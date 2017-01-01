In Alaska's unclaimed property office, money waits in limbo

Felix O. Delgado was buried in the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery on a winter day in 2004. He had no family to inherit his possessions and there was no funeral. His landlady threw out all his belongings a month after he died, telling a court-appointed property custodian that all Delgado owned were some old clothes.

Delgado worked as a cook, waiter and janitor. But he also traded stocks on the side and left behind an account at brokerage firm Morgan Stanley containing about $80,000. He listed no beneficiaries. After a fruitless search for Delgado's surviving relatives, the money was sent to the state of Alaska's trust fund for unclaimed property. After 13 years, no legitimate heirs have stepped forward to claim it.

Each year, orphaned assets, in the form of paychecks, stocks, bonds, refunds, rebates, safe deposit boxes and more, arrive at the state's unclaimed property office. The oldest account contains travelers checks from 1971.

Some of it, like Delgado's, will likely never be restored to a rightful owner.

But much of it has. Since 1986, the state has returned $63 million in previously unclaimed property to Alaskans, former residents or their heirs, according to Rachel Lewis, the state's unclaimed property manager in the Department of Revenue.

Property goes unclaimed all the time. Deposits are left with landlords, utilities or other businesses. Bank accounts may be opened and forgotten. Mailed checks might not reach their intended recipients for all kinds of reasons.

The state is the last stop for assets without an owner. Companies and institutions are required by laws in every state to send unclaimed property to the state of the intended recipient's last known address.

"It's a fun department to work at because it's a happy place," Lewis said. "Unclaimed property offices were basically set up to protect people so companies can't say, 'We can't find this person so we get to keep their money.' "

Delgado's money wound up with the state of Alaska because he had no will and no identifiable heirs. The search for his family began when he died on Jan. 9, 2004, in Anchorage after he fell on a patch of ice and broke his leg. In the hospital, he contracted pneumonia and had a heart attack, according to a coroner's report.

Delgado's account was one of more than 65,500 in the state's unclaimed property database as of 2016 and is among the larger amounts on file. The total balance in the trust fund through June 2017 was $92 million, Lewis said.

Between entering assets into the system and returning them to owners, Lewis and her staff of two have little time to contact people on the list, but they try to do so whenever possible.

"When we're not swamped, we will go into the system and see if we can find people," Lewis said. "And we tell everybody to pay it forward and let everyone they know about our database."

The office recently alerted the owner of an account worth $564,046.51, the largest amount of money in the system to date. But they also try to reach those with smaller accounts.

Lewis says checking for possible unclaimed property in every state you've had an address should be an annual practice because states are constantly entering new property into their databases.

Alaskans can start with their state's unclaimed property website, which links to a national database, missingmoney.com. People with common names can cull what can be massive search results by identifying a previous address.