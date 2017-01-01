Rivera admits in a filmed interview shown in court to boarding the Gordon Jenson

The jury trial continued this week in Unalaska in the sexual assault case of Jorge E. Rivera, 34, of Pasco, Wash., accused of two counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree trespassing on a propelled vessel early last year.

Rivera admitted in a filmed interview shown in the courtroom to boarding the Gordon Jenson, a fish processing ship owned by Icicle Seafoods, although he told police he didn't remember how he got there, or how he got home, having previously downed at least 10 Long Island ice teas, a powerful mixed drink typically containing five shots of hard liquor including tequila, rum, gin, vodka, and triple sec.

His lawyers described the victim's motives as those of financial gain and an attempt to conceal an affair with her supervisor, carried on in disregard of company policy on the vessel docked in Dutch Harbor.

"Jorge Rivera was never in that room," said Defense Attorney Regan Williams.

According to Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay of Anchorage, Rivera entered the bunk room in the early morning hours of March 29, 2016, and fondled the 51-year-old woman. She fought back, after he woke her up with his hand down her pants, while asking for her roommate, he said.

Rivera was formerly employed on the vessel, until failing a physical exam for being overweight. Then he went to work for Westward Seafoods in Unalaska. He went to the boat to visit his old friends from Icicle where he'd worked for eight years, arriving with three pizzas.

Williams described the 6-foot, five-inch-tall defendant, "big George," as a "gentle giant," adding, "this man takes his job very seriously," Rivera quickly won a promotion as a quality assurance lead person at Westward. The two-person defense team from the Alaska Public Defender Agency, based in Anchorage, also included Danika Swanson.

In his filmed interview with police, Rivera said he'd never drank so much in his life as he did that night.

Williams said the victim is suing Icicle for an unknown amount.

The victim, an eight-year Icicle employee, said she only initiated her lawsuit after her employer refused to pay for counseling following the traumatic incident. She said she could only afford limited expensive sessions, and then found a lawyer who got the company to pay. She said she was angry that the company failed to provide a safe environment. She said that if she wins her case, she plans to establish a foundation to help support abused women and abusers, too. She said her foundation could help Rivera, whom she's known for several years.

"He needs help," she said, at times breaking down in tears at the Superior Court trial, with Judge Erin Marston presiding.

Unalaska Police Investigator Christopher Honan said the woman's "credibility was in question" during the investigation, and said the decision to bring charges was based on the her statements in the absence of any other evidence. He said Rivera wanted to cooperate with police in the investigation he conducted along with Police Officer Theresa Ah-siu.

Defense Attorney Williams said the woman's story was a hallucination, perhaps fueled by too many sleeping pills. The woman denied taking any sleeping pills that night. The defense flew in an pharmacology expert from the Portland, Ore., area, Robert Julien, Ph.D, who said Tylenol PM can cause a variety of intoxicating effects, at just twice the normal dosage.

Nurse Practitioner Claire Lattimore said the only pain the woman reported was to her right hand from fighting off her assailant. She said she observed no physical injuries during an examination at the Iliuliuk Family and Health Service clinic.

While the woman reported pain in her hand, she also acknowledged there was a metal plate in her right wrist from a previous medical condition.

The proceedings started Sept. 11, with jury selection lasting more than two days until noon on Wednesday. While originally scheduled to last two week, the attorneys from both sides expected the case to go to the jury in the afternoon of Sept. 20, two days early.

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com