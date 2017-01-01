DeeDee Jonrowe announced this week that this winter's Iditarod race, her 36th, would be her last, sparking reflection from many on the extraordinary career of a woman who inspired many with her tenacity and strength.

At 63, Jonrowe's accomplishments on the Iditarod Trail would certainly be enough to warrant admiration from anyone who has followed her career. She has spent nearly a year of her life on the Iditarod Trail, finishing in the top five nine times, her best taking second. Only one other person has started the race more times than Jonrowe — Rick Swenson. She set the record for the fastest finish of any woman competitor, and was in the top 10 throughout the '90s.

Along those miles, she faced the ferocity of Alaska's weather, which left her and a half-dozen other teams lost on the Norton Sound ice groping for the trail for two days one year. Her team also deftly navigated around charging bison, icy trails and injuries.

But that would be leaving out a large part of the story, the story of her battle with breast cancer, a deadly car crash that left her and her husband with lifelong injuries and killed her grandmother, and a wildfire in 2015 that burned down virtually everything she and her family had spent a lifetime building in Willow.

In a 2016 interview with Alaska Dispatch News following the fire, Jonrowe said she struggled after the fire destroyed so much of what they worked hard to create, from her sleds to irreplaceable family keepsakes. When asked why she continued to run the race, she said, "Well, I know hard. I can do hard. It hurt me, but it made me that much more determined."

That, in a nutshell, is likely the secret to Jonrowe's tenacity. When the going gets tough, she simply gets tougher. Like when she fought back against breast cancer in 2002, surviving a double mastectomy and chemotherapy which she finished just weeks before heading back out on the trail. Those who have watched her closely over the years know how hard it has been for her to bounce back against the many challenges in her life, but she did so, nonetheless, with grace.

Jonrowe's struggles were certainly her own, but because of her participation in the "Last Great Race," they were also public. I'm sure that wasn't easy for her at times, with strangers asking the same agonizing questions over and over again. But because of her public struggle and success, Jonrowe's courageous journey offers an incredible inspiration to those struggling with their own battles. Knowing that as humans, we do contain the strength to rise from the ashes, literally, sometimes, is almost as good as experiencing that journey yourself. It offers hope, which can be the key between life and death, sometimes.

Alaska is full of tenacious people, especially those who rode through the early years when the state didn't have Fred Meyers or Olive Garden or even reliable electricity or telephone service. But not all of those people have told their stories publically, like Jonrowe. By accepting that role, she allowed little girls to dream big, cancer sufferers to see the possibility that they might not just survive, but thrive, and those who had lost everything to pick themselves up and rebuild. That's an extraordinary gift she has given each and every one of us who have watched her journey through life, and one that is likely to continue long after she runs her last race.

As Jonrowe takes to the trail one last time this year, there will undoubtedly be lots of reflection as to the role model she has provided so many of us over the years.

When asked why she was choosing to end her Iditarod career, Jonrowe listed lots of reasons — health concerns, money and other struggles. But she also said the competition was a selfish pursuit, really. Surely there is truth to that, but the flip side is that through her choice to compete, she also chose to be an inspiration to so many.

Hopefully, Jonrowe gets a chance to feel the reverberation all her effort has had on all of us, from would-be mushers wondering if they could ever rise to her level, to anyone facing a struggle and looking for a spot of hope. Hopefully, Jonrowe will be showered with the gratitude she deserves for sharing her life with all of us, through thick and thin.