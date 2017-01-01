Send this article to Promobot

Body found under dock in Unalaska

September 22nd 3:13 pm | Staff Report Print this article   Email this article  

Unalaska police are seeking information from anyone who may know anything about a man found in the water under the Unisea G-1 dock on Sunday.

Tyrone Matthew Towarak's body was recovered by divers on Sept. 17. He was reported missing in the afternoon of the previous day by his employer, according to police.

"It is the practice of the Unalaska Department of Public Safety to treat all unattended deaths as suspicious and Mr. Towarak's remains will be sent to the medical examiner for autopsy. Unfortunately, tragedies such as this are not uncommon and all too often unwitnessed," according to UDPS.

The department can be reached at 907-581-1233, and ask to speak to Sgt. Patrick Bliss.

 

Copyright 2017 The Bristol Bay Times is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.