Body found under dock in Unalaska

Unalaska police are seeking information from anyone who may know anything about a man found in the water under the Unisea G-1 dock on Sunday.

Tyrone Matthew Towarak's body was recovered by divers on Sept. 17. He was reported missing in the afternoon of the previous day by his employer, according to police.

"It is the practice of the Unalaska Department of Public Safety to treat all unattended deaths as suspicious and Mr. Towarak's remains will be sent to the medical examiner for autopsy. Unfortunately, tragedies such as this are not uncommon and all too often unwitnessed," according to UDPS.

The department can be reached at 907-581-1233, and ask to speak to Sgt. Patrick Bliss.