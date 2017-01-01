Alaska lawyer honored for work on Native American law

Sonosky, Chambers, Sachse, Miller & Monkman, LLP is pleased to announce that two of its Alaska partners have been recognized as among the "2018 Best Lawyers in America" in the 24th Edition of Best Lawyers in America.

Anchorage partner Lloyd B. Miller was named the "2018 Native American Law Lawyer of the Year." Juneau partner Richard D. Monkman was named as a "2018 Best Lawyer" in Native American Law, and was named as a "2017 Distinguished Attorney" by the Martindale-Hubbell firm.

The firm also announced that Kendri M. M. Cesar has been named a partner in the Juneau office. Cesar is a graduate of Dartmouth College, Harvard Law School and Juneau Douglas High School, and recently successfully argued an important tribal sovereignty case before the Alaska Supreme Court.

Sonosky Chambers is a law firm devoted to representing Native American interests across the United States. The firm is based in Washington, DC, and has offices in Anchorage, Juneau, San Diego and Albuquerque. The firm was founded in 1976, and has a long and successful history representing tribes and tribal organizations in litigation, governmental relations and economic development matters. Sonosky Chambers' practice covers the full range of issues affecting tribes, including tribal sovereignty, self-governance, treaty rights, health care, labor law, environmental law, child welfare, land acquisition, gaming, transportation and infrastructure development and water rights.

AVEC Is accepting nominations for three board seats

Alaska Village Electric Cooperative is accepting nominations for three seats that will become open on its board of directors. Board members serve three-year terms and must meet eligibility requirements. The election will be held prior to AVEC's annual meeting in April. This is the third year AVEC members will vote for the board members via a mail-in ballot.

To nominate yourself or someone else you feel is qualified, contact one of the following Nominating Committee members: Clarence Dull of Toksook Bay (Chair), Clyde Ramoth of Selawik, Darrell Vent of Huslia, Zora Inga of Old Harbor, Agnes Takak of Shaktoolik, Miles Cleveland of Ambler and George Beans of St. Mary's.

The nomination form each candidate must fill out is available on AVEC's Website: http://avec.org/about-us/board-of-directors/#nominations. The form can be mailed in, faxed, or sent by e-mail to amurphy@avec.org. If you have questions, contact a committee member or Amy Murphy with AVEC, at 1-800-478-1818, ext. 5343. The deadline to receive the letter of interest to run for a board seat is Oct. 31.

Subsistence Regional Advisory Council to meet in Cold Bay

The Kodiak/Aleutians Subsistence Regional Advisory Council will meet Sept. 26-27 at the Cold Bay Community Center in Cold Bay. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. daily.

The Council will discuss proposals to change federal subsistence hunting and trapping regulations and discuss other issues related to subsistence in the Kodiak/Aleutians Region.

The public is welcome to attend and participate in this meeting. To teleconference into this meeting, dial toll-free (866) 820-9854, the passcode is 4801802.

All meeting materials may be found here: https://www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions. You may also request to have the documents mailed, faxed or emailed to you by contacting the Office of Subsistence Management. The Federal Subsistence Board is committed to providing access to these meetings for all participants. Direct requests for sign language interpreting services, closed captioning, or other accommodation needs to the Office of Subsistence Management at (800) 478-1456 / (907) 786-3888 or by e-mail at subsistence@fws.gov at least seven business days prior to the meeting. Additional information on the Federal Subsistence Management Program may be found on the web at www.doi.gov/subsistence or by visiting www.facebook.com/subsistencealaska.