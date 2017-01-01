Dillingham says goodbye to longtime clerk

The City of Dillingham is regrettably bidding happy trails this week to longtime employee Janice Williams. Williams began working for the city in 2008, first as the manager, then as the clerk, a position she has held for seven years.

"Janice is going to be very difficult to replace," said Mayor Alice Ruby. "But we're going to do our best, there're always transitions happening in the city. We'll take this one in stride, but we'll really miss Janice."

Williams has been very prolific in her involvement with city projects, notably the successful school bond, the city's record retention, and development of the city's annexation petition.

She is potently familiar of Robert's Rules of Order, often helping keep the city council on track during meetings, has organized a number of successful elections, has a long memory of council actions, and can quickly cite from the municipal code.

Many also know Williams as the most devoted volunteer for area clean-ups, and for her faithful tending to flower beds on city property.

The city council will honor Williams at its meeting Thursday night, and the city staff will do the same on her last day Friday. She is taking an accounting position at Nushagak Cooperative.