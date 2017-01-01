Even with the fall storm pounding Alaska with rain this week, it's hard to imagine the world as residents of Houston are experiencing it this week. One day, water moves peacefully through your city in safe canals and rivers; the next, it rises up and floods thousands of homes, communities, roads and fields. As of press time, 30,000 people are expected to be homeless as a result of the largest downpour in the nation's history.

We get used to the elements of nature cooperating with us, for the most part. Then, every once in a while, those forces put us in our place with floods, droughts, hurricanes, forest fires, severe winter storms and heat waves. While it's true that severe weather has been seen throughout human history, if you think the number and severity of those storms are increasing, you'd be correct, according to scientists. The U.S. Global Change Research Program has summarized these changes in the National Climate Assessment, a collaborative effort of hundreds of experts, including federal agencies and a panel of the National Academy of Sciences. Their findings are sobering, especially for Alaska. Over the last 50 years, much of the U.S. has seen increases in prolonged periods of excessively high temperatures, heavy downpours, and in some regions, severe floods and droughts, the report says.

What that means, really, is the natural ebb and flow of weather is changing. We had frost in my neighborhood this week — two or three weeks early. It's been a short, cold, wet summer, in contrast to the last couple years of extraordinary summers that started early and seemed to keep going forever. It's left everyone shaking their heads, not sure what to expect next. As the saying goes, what we should expect is the unexpected. And the unexpected, sadly, can be deadly.

Most Alaskans have a general sense of the impacts of climate change. We are seeing salmon in the Arctic multiple years in a row in places where they were rare before. We note new plants and birds moving north and permafrost melting; things that are indicators of the gradual warming trend and less influenced by the year-to-year fluctuations. Perhaps the greatest indicator of change, however, is the ice — both glaciers and sea ice — that are retreating at a steady, rapid pace. During a recent trip to the North Pole, former Lt. Gov. Fran Ulmer, now the chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, reported their northern destination was 35 degrees and raining and surrounded by thin sea ice only a few feet deep with melt ponds on top.

Ulmer said when she thought about the lack of thick multi-year ice and the amount of open water they saw — at least two months ahead of the time when the sea ice minimums are usually recorded — she could only describe her emotion as one of profound sadness.

As Alaskans, we see and feel the impacts of our planet's changing climate acutely. For those living on the coast of the Arctic, reality has already hit home. For those depending on historic knowledge of weather patterns to safely hunt on the sea ice, the reality of our new unpredictable and changing climate is already all too clear. There is a lot we don't know about the future and the impacts of climate change, but so far, scientists are finding their predictions were too conservative, not overzealous hand-writing at all. If that's the case, Alaska, especially the Arctic regions, will see dramatic temperature changes in the next century, raising temperatures 10 degrees or more in some regions. But scientists predict it will also be wetter, a lot wetter, 30 percent wetter in the north in the winter. The summer won't be much better - predictions are that summer rainfall will increase 10-20 percent. Meanwhile, the Lower 48, from whom we import almost all our fruits and veggies, is anticipated to have extreme increases in drought conditions. If you think the price of fresh produce is high now, just wait until crop failure hits home.

While some may find it frustrating that out-of-state entities try to dictate changes just to protect animals, the reality is that eventually, climate change will also make it difficult for us to adapt quickly enough. Those who push to save the walrus and the polar bear may be inadvertently helping to save Alaskans, too. While the eyes of the nation have been focused on Houston's plight, we have to remember that 4.5 million people live in Houston. It is not so easy to get real help in sparsely populated Alaska, as coastal communities who have been one storm away from being washed into the Chukchi Sea for more than a decade now know all too well. History shows us that America cares in theory, but not enough to open its pocketbooks.

This week, a group of brave teenagers confronted the state on its own energy policies, asking for the state to reduce gas emissions 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. But Larry Hartig, the state's environmental conservation commissioner, stopped short of making any promises. After all, our largest source of emissions - oil and gas production - is also a big part of our economy. Alaskans, like the rest of the nation, are playing a giant game of chicken with climate change, hoping they can avoid any tangible impacts within their lifetime. But Houston knows the danger of that game. As Ulmer said after seeing the state of the sea ice, she felt the urge to apologize to her grandson "for years of denial, avoidance, and lack of action in the face of overwhelming evidence." Perhaps now would be a good time to stop debating climate change predictions and start advocating for action, like the teenagers did this week.