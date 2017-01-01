Peter Pan plant at Port Moller devastated by fire

The Peter Pan Seafoods salmon processing plant at Port Moller suffered heavy damage from an overnight fire that continued to burn well into Wednesday morning, Aug. 16. No cause has been given and no one was reported injured, but the loss prematurely ended the season for the plant, some of its workers, and some of the fishing fleet.

Chris Clemens, skipper of the F/V Rough Rider, watched it burn all night as he and his crew had come in from rough weather to make a delivery. They pulled alongside other boats trying desperately to help battle the blaze on the dock.

"We fought the fire for a couple hours ... couldn't get a handle on it. It got out of control, and everyone had to evacuate because it was dangerous, and we were worried about the roof coming down on the boats and whatnot. And that was that ... now we're out on anchor. We're just kinda watching our livelihoods burn to the ground," Clemens said Wednesday morning.

He said about a third of the fleet that fishes the North Peninsula was still around, targeting the late Bear River sockeye run. Bob Murphy, the Fish and Game area management biologist, spends his summer in Port Moller and was on scene through the long, tough night.

"The fire started kind of in the production end of things, kind of the freezing warehouse at Peter Pan Seafoods last night," he said shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. "[It] consumed most of the production facilities that we can tell."

The roughly 150 people in Port Moller, almost all Peter Pan employees and fishermen, were without power, running water, phones, or internet for hours. There is little in Port Moller besides the plant, which was first staked in 100 years ago in 1917. The F/V Pandalus, which daily runs far out into the Bering Sea for Bristol Bay's largest test fishery project, ties up at Peter Pan's dock in Port Moller.

A company representative said to be handling media regarding this fire has not responded to requests for comment, but did speak with workers and fishermen over the VHF radio, said skipper Jared Danielson.

"We're going to rebuild with new state-of-the-art technology is the plan," Danielson said of the message he received from Peter Pan. "This fishery has been around a long time, so we would only hope that they would do that. I'm third-generation fisherman in Port Moller. It would be devastating if they were just to let this cannery go away and never rebuild."

On Wednesday morning, Theo Chesley of Precision Air flew over the burned up dock, where the main processing facility is located.

"About 40 percent of the structures on the dock were affected by the fire," he estimated. "It looked like it could have been much worse, but the main generator systems, the cold storage, the refrigeration plant, the holding area and office all were devastated by the fire. About 60 percent of the other structures there on the dock did not burn. However, they could have been affected by the heat. It's too early to tell."

By Thursday morning, limited power had been restored to a few basic services, but Chesley said there was a mass exodus underway.

"Anybody with a pulse and air taxi is trying to help these guys out right now," he said. "Of course the wind is blowing about 35 miles per hour and visibility is not that great, so everybody's just trying to do what we can and help these people out because they're in a pretty tough situation."

Peter Pan bills Port Moller as its "most remote facility" and takes pride in the 250,000 pounds of salmon that can be processed there each day, going out mainly as frozen head and gutted or fillets. For a fleet of "105 drift gill netters and 30 set netters," according to the company, it is their summer home, some for several generations now. Their boats and gear are stored there, and the facility is often their only shore-based service station for a fishery that can last from late May to mid-September.