UAF Bristol Bay Campus director retiring after 15 years

After 15 years serving as the University of Alaska Bristol Bay Campus director in Dillingham, Debi McLean is retiring at the end of the month. McLean's tenure has been marked by extensive grant writing. She estimates that during her time as director she has successfully applied for "tens of millions" of grant dollars. Just this year, the campus received two grants totaling $5 million.

McLean came to Bristol Bay in 1993 after completing her doctorate of education at the University of Memphis. She traveled to villages, teaching service workers about early childhood education. She has conducted research on children's knowledge of subsistence skills and how traditional knowledge is shared. That interest has influenced her work as campus director.

"Every time I write a grant, we put in culturally relevant and traditional classes," says McLean. "So we've been able to expand and really provide a lot of traditional training through the western style training, but using Elders and culture bearers."

During her time in leadership, the campus has improved and expanded its buildings, developed a sustainable energy and environmental studies program and started a nursing program. The Bristol Bay Campus also recently expanded its operation to the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. McLean sees that as a key area of development for the next director.

"Now we've doubled our population size as well as the size of the area we're serving. If we can get the grants, what you see here is what we'll try to do down there."

Cynthia Rogers will replace McLean as director. Most recently Rogers served as the Anchorage School District's compensation and benefits director. She has also worked in administrative and teaching roles at universities in Alaska and Washington.