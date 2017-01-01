This week, many eyes in Alaska turned in horror to watch the story of a 16-year-old boy who was running near Anchorage in a trail race when he was killed by a black bear. It's a story that grabs so many of us — those with children, those who want to enjoy the outdoors of Alaska, runners, hikers, and adventurers. While some of the shock is genuine sympathy for the young man who lost his life, most of us will admit it's our own mortality or the mortality of our loved ones we think about when we hear a story like that. And it's not something we like to think about.

Here's the interesting thing, though. On the same day, at almost the same time, there was a car crash only miles from the site of the mauling. That crash didn't kill anyone, but countless other accidents on that stretch of highway have.

In contrast, no one has lost their life to a bear attack in the Anchorage area for 22 years. Until this week, only six people had lost their lives to black bears in 130 years, according to an Alaska Dispatch News story.

Why is it that things like bear maulings draw so much attention while much greater risks, like driving in traffic, are minimalized? Maybe we are shocked to find ourselves the victim in the natural word, to be reminded that in some circumstances, we are not the top dog.

But that's a fact of life, no matter where you live. And giving into fear is not the solution, because more often than not, fear is misplaced.

With any fear, however, it's good to reflect on ways to stay safe and stay smart in the outdoors in Alaska. Perhaps the most important thing to remember is to make sure bears and any other wildlife know you are coming long before you get there.

Windy days are the most dangerous in the backcountry, because animals cannot hear you coming and may not be able to smell you, either, if the wind is going the wrong way. Whenever you can, make a lot of noise on the trail. Chances are very good that a bear who hears you coming will go the other way in a hurry, especially if they have young with them. Be observant of your surroundings, including sounds and smells. A rotting moose carcass guarded by a bear is a very bad situation to stumble upon.

If you encounter a bear, respect that this is their terrain. If it doesn't see you, walk away softly, keeping an eye on the animal all the time. If it does see you, let it know you are a human by talking and moving your hands, but don't go straight to being aggressive. Try a subtle approach first, and save hollering and making yourself as big as possible for situations when a bear starts to approach you.

If a bear does charge, in most cases it is a bluff. Standing your ground, and playing dead while protecting your neck and belly, improve your chances in those circumstances. If you play dead and the bear doesn't stop it's attack, fight back. If it is a black bear, most advise fighting back right away, hitting the nose and face area, using rocks or whatever else you can to convince the bear it doesn't want any part of this fight.

Pepper spray is a great idea, but you really need to know how to use that stuff. It can be more dangerous to you than the bear if you discharge it wrong and it comes back on you. Friends I know who live in bear country swear by a hand-held air-horn as a defense. And, of course, there is the firearm options, but there again, training is an absolute necessity to avoid turning your protection into a danger.

But while all this information is important, the most important thing is to keep this risk in perspective. Far more people die of exposure in Alaska's wilderness than of attacks by animals, which is to say we are, in fact, our own worst enemy if we don't properly prepare for the environment we are going into.

And when you get right down to it, in most cases, the journey to the trailhead is more dangerous than anything we will encounter once we are out there.

As summer solstice passes us, and Alaska's summer days stretch endlessly, don't let fears keep you from enjoying the wilderness. Be educated, be smart, be prepared, and leave the fears at the trailhead.