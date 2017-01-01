Refrigerated Sea Water systems may soon be standard in Bristol Bay

Refrigerated Sea Water systems are a common addition to boats in the Bristol Bay Drift fleet, but as several industry organizations push for an increase in the quality of fish sold to processors, many boats without the chilling system may be disadvantaged.

Last year gillnetters in the bay delivered more chilled fish to processors than ever before, and with the high cost and logistical challenge of making and distributing ice, companies may soon expect fisherman to have RSW systems on their boat. Many fisherman have some trepidation about making the costly, and often time-consuming upgrade.

Refrigerated Sea Water Systems circulate water from the ocean through a system of pipes into a chiller. The water is pumped into a vessel's fishhold to chill the catch at just above freezing. This helps to preserve the fish without needing ice. But some of the fisherman in Bristol Bay have older boats not equipped with the chilling systems, and it is a costly upgrade.

"It is a very expensive project and very time consuming. So you either have to ship it down south and have somebody else do it, or get it in your back yard and work on it all winter. So that's one thing and cost is another. It's not cheap," said Dan Cortheus, Captain of the Utnapishna. He will not be fishing with an RSW system this season, and doesn't expect to have one installed for at least a couple of years.

"I'll probably buy the unit next year, but I probably will not install it until a year after. I have to do some welding on the deck there, and get another hold set up so that I can put it in and will have enough room for it and still chill enough fish and still make it easy to fish, so it's a lot of work," said Cortheus.

Doug Cannon and Mendi Jenkins are co-owners at Marine Refrigeration Solutions, one of several Bristol Bay companies who specialize in RSW.

"People have a desire to do it the traditional way. They don't want change. They're afraid of change, and if there's fear of a new piece of equipment you don't want it in your boat, because you don't know how it works, you don't know what it does, it's a piece of magic," said Cannon of the common apprehension of fisherman to make the upgrade.

All boats and fishing operations are different, so the installation schematic and total cost of an RSW unit are extremely variable. Marine Refrigeration Solutions offers consultation services and educational classes for fisherman who are looking to make the upgrade. Some fisherman who take the project on themselves end up paying more in the long run, because of improper plumbing.

"A good 80 percent of problems with RSW is because of poor insulation poor installation and having your water plumbing not designed properly," said Jenkins.

Cortheus is facing this very challenge, as he plans to install a unit himself.

"Everybody has done it a different way, and you find out which way is the best for insulating the holds, and returns, and all that stuff, and which unit they like the best, and what the cost was. So, yeah, get all the information you can so you do it right the first time," said Cortheus.

Several industry organizations in the Bristol Bay fishery are pushing for a higher quality of fish sold to processors, as market indications show a demand for fillets, not canned salmon. The task of chilling the fish, and handling them properly, falls on the fisherman. To chill fish they can either install the RSW, or use ice, which is not always accessible, and processors are not showing an interest in bolstering efforts to make ice more available to the fleet.

"We offered up 150 thousand dollars — these one-third grants, per se, or subsidizations — so people could either buy new ice-making equipment, or refurbish older equipment, and also to purchase insulated ice totes so they could distribute ice further. Honestly, there wasn't a ton of interest," said Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association Executive Director Becky Martello.

But there are incentives for fisherman to install RSW. Bonuses for chilled fish are increasing relative to the base price for salmon, help with transportation costs is more readily available and there are tax breaks for some fisherman who make the upgrade.

"The better fish we pull out of here the more money we get, and I'd like to be able to say, you know, that's a Bristol bay fish down there I caught that thing," said Cortheus.

Eighty-two percent of the chilled catch last year was chilled with RSW. Many in the bay would like to see the entirety of the catch chilled with RSW in just a few years.