Obituary - Eileen Ball

Eileen Ball

Jan. 9, 1926 - May 24, 2017

Eileen Myrtle Johnson was born into a loving Christian family on Jan. 9, 1926 in Cassils, Alberta.

Her parents had moved to Canada to find work during hard times and stayed there until she was 14 years old. Growing up as the second youngest child of eight, she experienced the hardship of poverty and learned to make the best of any circumstance.

While attending Auburn Academy, she met John Fredrick Ball and they married when she was 17 years old. Leaving her family in Washington state, she traveled by boat to Alaska where she met, for the first time, his many family members living in Dillingham and Aleknagik.

John and Eileen settled in Dillingham, where they raised four children. She was very involved with church activities, particularly children's programs, including Sabbath School, Vacation Bible Schools and village outreach programs. She began commercial salmon set net fishing at Ekuk in 1955, when her youngest daughter was just six months old. She established two fishing sites and left a legacy for her children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren. Eileen also spent time during the winter months as a bookkeeper for the family-owned regional airline and other local businesses owned by the extended family.

John and Eileen divorced in 1970 and she later married Albert Ball. They were happily married for 43 years until his death in 2014. They commercially fished at Ekuk during the summer months and traveled extensively. Albert and Eileen built a home in College Place, Wash., and lived there for many years, enjoying the local church family and visits from relatives and friends.

Eileen was blessed to have her son, Fred, and his wife, Lloann, live across the street, and this provided her the ability to have quality of life and continue living at home.

In the weeks preceding her death, she experienced several strokes that left her more incapacitated each time. She requested that no extreme measures be taken to prolong her life and her children honored her wishes. She passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2017 at the age of 91. Prior to her death, each of her four children were able to spend time with her.

A memorial potluck will be held for Eileen at Ekuk this summer and a celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held on Sept. 24th in College Place, Washington.

Eileen is survived by so many people who loved her that it is impossible to name everyone. These include her four children; Virginia Johnson of Greenfield, Tenn., Fred Ball of College Place, Wash.,, Doug Ball of Spokane, Wash.,, and Linda Kozak of Kodiak, along with their spouses. Her children gave her 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her surviving step-children are Jean O'Connor of Dillingham and Gerald Ball of Anchorage, along with many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger sister, Marjorie Slawson, of Spokane, Wash., along with many nieces and nephews.