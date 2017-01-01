Bethel resident wins honor for work in suicide prevention

Alaska Dispatch News

BETHEL - An advocate from the Western Alaska hub of Bethel has won national recognition for his work in suicide prevention.

Jim Biela won the honor earlier this month from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for his work as founder and volunteer leader of the group's Alaska chapter. A foundation official, John Madigan, called him "a true Alaskan hero."

Biela was awarded the Sandy Martin Grassroots Award at a reception in Washington, D.C. Biela, who works as a school district social worker, has traveled to villages for suicide prevention and also formed a team to educate the Legislature and governor.

For the last 13 years, he has worked for the Lower Kuskokwim School District, serving the villages of Nightmute, Tununak, Toksook Bay, Mekoryuk, Nunapitchuk and Newtok.

Bodies of missing fishermen found near Nome

By Shady Grove Oliver

Bristol Bay Times - Dutch Harbor Fisherman

The bodies of two men who died during a recent subsistence trip outside of Nome have been found, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Identified as Peter Nanouk, 55, and Justin Nanouk, 35, both of Unalakleet, they were found on the beach near the Golsovia River last week.

According to troopers, their post in Nome received a report of two overdue boaters on June 11.

The pair had been traveling from Unalakleet south to the Kliktarik area to fish.

The following day, search and rescue volunteers from Saint Michael traveled by boat to the area to look for the men, but weren't able to find them.

On June 13, additional volunteers from the surrounding communities came out to help search the waterways. The U.S. Coast Guard also assisted. They found the Nanouks' boat swamped and later located the bodies of the two fishermen.

Their next of kin have been notified and no foul play is suspected in their deaths.