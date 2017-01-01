Dillingham passes budget for 2018

The Dillingham City Council met Thursday night. After offering an opportunity for public discussion, they voted to pass an amended version of the FY2018 budget. The new version included reinstating positions at the library and police department.

Dillingham Mayor Alice Ruby says the $12 million budget will allow the city to continue services.

"With changes or cuts to everything generally, but still we're able to continue pretty much everything that we've done in the past couple of years."

Ruby said she fears the impact of cuts to training programs for city employees. However, she appreciates the citizen input that went into the budget.

"We had public participation. In this process we had a few citizens that were able to attend a lot of the budget preparation meetings and some citizens that participated in other ways and I think the council finds that really helpful and we really appreciate it."

The City Finance and Budget Committee worked hard to bring the budget from about a quarter million in the red to just over a hundred thousand in the black, but interim City Manager Don Moore called that proposed budget a "snapshot in time."

"There's been some changes recently that lead me to be concerned about, as I've expressed before, that the budget is fine. It balances. But I'm getting concerned on whether or not we can continue to provide the services."

At the Finance Committee meeting Monday night, Moore detailed three areas of the budget that he thought should have funds reinstated. The first was the Public Works department, where Director Ken Morton recently announced his resignation. The department is currently working on several projects including sewage lift stations, fire door replacement, senior center renovation, and cell 3 at the landfill. Moore says these projects can't be left unattended.

"All of these require management oversight that we have been providing through the Public Works Director. We're working on a program to fill in the gaps for that, either using the designer, for instance, to manage the project, or we have some local help — Dagan Nelson can do the smaller ones."

Moore was not prepared to ask for a specific amount of money for Public Works. The committee plans to revisit this issue at a mid-year review. Moore could, however, put a price tag on his second item, a 20-hour-per-week library assistant position. That would come in at $25,000 after donations of $1,500 each from Peter Pan and Icicle Seafoods. Sonja Marks, the librarian, says the position would support the mission of the library.

"With only three people working, we can't serve that many people. And I know it's not a life safety health issue for our community, but it is for the mental state I guess."

This year the library has one 20-hour position and two 14-hour aide positions. This has forced the library to decrease its hours to 30 per week, which is nearing the 25-hour threshold necessary for the library to keep its grant funds. The committee recommended that the council reinstate the second 20-hour position in the proposed budget.

Moore's third suggestion was to add back the eighth police officer position. He says the effect of an understaffed police department may be hard to see.

"The measure of your success of a police department is in things that don't happen. If the drunk driver is in our jail, that lessens the likelihood that they're gonna cause an accident or something."

Police Chief Dan Pasquariello says he would have two options to fill the position. He could hire someone who has already been through the police academy, or promote and train someone from within his department.

"It seems like we have better luck when we take somebody who's already from Dillingham, that lives in Dillingham, that knows Dillingham, that works. When we train them we seem to get more time out of them than lateral hires or people who have already put themself through the academy."

The committee recommended the council reinstate the police officer position in the budget. This essentially did away with the $100,000 surplus. The committee also reviewed their options for instating a tobacco tax to increase city revenue.