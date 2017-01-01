Reigh installed as Dillingham Superior Court judge

Tina Reigh was formally installed as Superior Court judge for Dillingham. She is only the third person to fill that role, following Judges Pat Douglass and Fred Torrisi.

Judge Tina Reigh was appointed to the Dillingham Superior Court by Governor Bill Walker in February. Friday's installation formally marked that appointment.

Chief Justice Craig Stowers presided over the ceremony. The installation traditionally includes a judge from every level of the state court system. However, due to car trouble, Judge Vanessa H?White of the Palmer Superior Court was the only other judge able to attend.

Justice Stowers administered the oath of office before delivering his formal remarks. He emphasized the importance of respect for the law.

"The greatest hazard a judge faces is not found without. The greatest danger, the most constant and appalling danger, lurks within the judge herself. It is what the judge would call her conscience, what others refer to as her preconceptions or predilections, and what those who disagree with her denounce as her prejudice," said Stowers.

Other speakers seemed confident that Judge Reigh will avoid that danger. Retired Judge Fred Torrisi, the first on the Dillingham Superior Court bench, backed Reigh for the job.

"As I wrote to the governor: Tina was a lawyer's lawyer, direct but courteous, smart, focused upon the issue at hand, and a local to boot. I'm sure that you're going to do a great job for Bristol Bay and the people of Alaska. I'm happy to see you in that position," he said Friday.

During the vetting process, Reigh had the backing of many in the community. On Friday, Kim Williams of the Curyung Tribal Council reiterated some of that support.

"You will have impartiality and your court decisions will be based on the law and the facts of a given case, not on political convictions, personal views, or religious beliefs of those involved, or on factors of a party's race, gender, economic circumstances, or social status," she said.

Judge Reigh vacated the position of Magistrate Judge when she was appointed to the Superior Court. The magistrate position has been filled by Tonya O'Connor, who is also clerk of court. Reigh took time to honor O'Connor at the installation.

"It's really hard being in a small place and transitioning from being a non-judge, frankly, to a judge, and Tonya's been doing this judgely thing on the weekends for about a decade now, I don't know if people know that or not," said Reigh. "She's been a deputy magistrate doing on-call for a long, long time. So she's not new to this necessarily, but it's different when you're doing it during the week."

Judge Reigh also took time to thank her colleagues and her family, including her parents.

"My parents are the people who, obviously, for those of us who are lucky enough to have amazing parents, they instilled in me really strong work ethic, instilled in me the importance of education, and being a professional, and being ethical in all that you do, and so for them to be here for this is really special. So thanks Mom and Dad."

Judge Reigh served as Magistrate judge for three years. She came to Dillingham 13 years ago as an attorney for Alaska Legal Services Corp., which celebrated its 50th anniversary Friday.

In the early days the service was staffed with AmeriCorps Vista volunteers. These volunteers were paid only a small living stipend, and their lives, said Dillingham Mayor Alice Ruby, were far from glamorous.

"The attorneys were working in a room off of the laundromat downtown. So people dropped off their laundry and talked to their lawyer at the same time. You know, it was convenient there," Ruby said at a gathering at the Bristol Bay Native Association Friday. "Eventually they moved across the street to a building that, it was an old grocery store. So the attorneys had, you know, what would have been little storage rooms to use for offices."

Despite their humble beginnings, many of those Vista volunteers went on to long careers, said ALSC Executive Director Nicole Nelson.

"A lot of folks who went on to become judges and leaders in the community got their start as Vista volunteers at Alaska Legal Services."

Judge Tina Reigh said ALSC contributes something unique to Dillingham.

"Legal Services is able to identify, in what in the community that their office is located, what that community's priorities are and really focus on them. And obviously every community has different priorities, and one community doesn't just have one priority. And in this region, fish is the priority."