Obituary: Marylou Brewer

Marylou Brewer's life of adventure, which included 17 years in the Arctic, ended on May 21, when she died at home in Anchorage at the age of 92.

Mary Louise Cunningham was born in Seattle, the eldest child of Joseph Henry "Hank" and Yvonne (Goulet) Cunningham. Her father, a minor-league pitcher who once struck out baseball legend Ty Cobb, would spend hours playing catch with his beloved daughter. Among her favorite childhood memories were the many summers her family spent on the beaches of Puget Sound, Wash.

During World War II, the family relocated to the Chicago area. There, Brewer, now 18, attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing and undertook postgraduate training in pediatrics at Cook County Hospital. After nursing in Chicago for several years, she decided it was time for an adventure.

She traveled to Sitka, Alaska, for a yearlong nursing appointment with the U.S. Public Health Service. Within a few months, she agreed to finish out her year in Barrow, now Utqiagvik, the northernmost community of the United States.

When Brewer arrived in Alaska's largest Inupiat village, nearly 500 miles north of the Arctic Circle, she was one of several nurses in a tiny hospital with only visiting doctors. She quickly fell into a routine of treating illnesses, suturing wounds, and delivering babies. She also fell in love with a young Arctic geophysicist, Max Brewer.

After marrying in Barrow, Brewer and her husband settled briefly in California. When Max was named director of the Arctic Research Laboratory, they once again made their home in Barrow. There they reared their five children in a converted Quonset hut on the edge of a lagoon, just a few hundred feet from the Arctic Ocean. Brewer oversaw the scientific library of the research center, which was renamed the Naval Arctic Research Laboratory.

While living in one of the world's coldest environments, Brewer enjoyed the close warmth of the community. She also took her adventures in stride, shooing polar bears off the back porch, raising two wolverines and a baby wolf in the family's home, and even once rescuing her children from a historic flood.

Brewer and her family moved to Juneau in 1971, when Max was named Alaska's first commissioner of environmental conservation. In 1977, the family relocated to Anchorage. There, Brewer resumed her nursing career, working in the newborn nursery of Providence Hospital for 16 years. Among the new mothers she cared for were several whom she had delivered as babies in Barrow. She also admitted to the nursery her first Alaska-born grandchild.

Upon her retirement, Brewer spent time with family and friends, enjoyed the beauty and wildlife of Alaska, managed a houseful of dogs, worked as a hospice volunteer, and visited her children, grandchildren, sisters, and brother in the Lower 48.?Brewer was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 58 years. She is survived by her son William (Tracy) of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; her daughter Linda of Denver; her daughter Karen of Anchorage; her daughter Paula Byron (Edward) of Salem, Va.; and her son John Gregory (Kelly) of Anchorage.

Brewer also leaves 11 grandchildren: Katherine Brewer Ball, Meaghan Brewer-Wert (Jonathan), Kirsten, Zachary Brewer Ball, Rori, Aidan, Kaitlyn, Courtney Wise (Nicholas), John Clifton, Jeffrey Byron and Andrew Byron; four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Joan Reardon and Kathryn Erlenborn (James); her brother, James Cunningham (Diane); her dear friends Erna, Lynn, and Laura Schindler and Mary Ellen Harrington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Children's Hospital at Providence Alaska Medical Center.