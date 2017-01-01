Large, shallow earthquake recorded near Attu Station

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the Bering Sea on the far west end of the Aleutian Islands on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at 2:24 p.m. Alaska time and was not expected to cause a tsunami, the USGS said.

Its epicenter was 127 miles northwest of Attu Station, at a depth of 6.2 miles, the USGS said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System did not issue an alert for the earthquake.

A second earthquake with magnitude of 5.2 was recorded in the same area about eight minutes after the larger earthquake, the USGS said.

LEO Network expands to include Canada, Mexico

The Local Environmental Observer (LEO) Network has expanded to include both Canada and Mexico. According to a release from the Commission for Environmental Cooperation and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, there are now user hubs for Victoria, British Columbia, and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, in Canada and Ensenada, Baja California, in Mexico.

The LEO Network can be accessed by smartphone or computer and allows contributors to ask questions or document animal sightings, weather events, and other environmental observations based on their location. That information is then shared with experts in a related field, who are able to analyze the information and share their feedback.

More information can be found at leonetwork.org.