Unalaska observes WWII bombing

Unalaska is gearing up for a big weekend, with two vintage World War II aircraft flying over town, and visits from U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Gov. Bill Walker, marking the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Dutch Harbor, and the involuntary Aleut Evacuation.

The two planes arrived a day ahead of schedule, circling Unalaska Sunday night, to the delight of local residents. On Monday, the amphibious Grumman G-21 Goose, and a fighter Harvard Mk 1V, were parked at Tom Madsen Airport.

The sponsors include the Ounalashka Corporation, Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, city of Unalaska, and Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska.

Among the participants are 40 Aleut elders, who were forced to relocate to internment camps in Southeast Alaska by the U.S. military.

Lydia Gordon of the Ounalashka Corporation said the evacuees include about 10 still living in Unalaska, plus former local residents who live elsewhere. The next biggest delegation is from the Pribilof Islands, with nine from St. Paul and one from St. George. Although no evacuees are living in Akutan, two other villagers will attend as representatives. The one evacuee from Atka is unable to attend because of canceled flights due to scheduled aircraft maintenance.

Gordon praised Grant Aviation and Peninsula Airways for their assistance in bringing people to the conference, including an evacuee from King Cove.

Also attending, she said, are nine venerable veterans of the Aleutian Campaign.

In early June, 1942, Japanese aircraft launched from aircraft carriers bombed and strafed Dutch Harbor killing about 50 people, and destroying the Native hospital in Unalaska, at the present site of Alyeska Seafoods.

Activities kick off Friday at Eagle View Elementary School at 10 a.m., with a prayer by Bishop David, and welcome messages from Vincent Tutiakoff Sr., of O.C., Rachel Mason of the National Park Service, Unalaska Mayor Frank Kelty, Thomas Robinson of the Qawalangin Tribe, and Janice Krukoff of APIA.

Friday afternoon, history writers will read from their works starting at 2 p.m. at the elementary school — Stan Cohen on WWII in Alaska, Ray Hudson on Elders recalling the evacuation, and Charles Mobley on Aleut relocation camps in Southeast Alaska.

Saturday's events start with an aircraft flyover at 10 a.m., followed by tours of military ruins, a bus tour of Unalaska, and tours of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett. The aircraft will be on display on the ground from 10:30 a.m. until noon. The tours will also be held in the afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Various presentations are set for the high school from 3 to 5 p.m. Moses Dirks will speak on the effects of World War II on the Unangan language, Jeff Dickrell will discuss WWII history, and Josh Bell will tell veterans' stories.

The Saturday afternoon session in the high school auditorium will give the public an opportunity to meet the veterans.

On Sunday, an airman's memorial service is set from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Burma Road Chapel, across the street from the high school. A Russian Orthodox church service will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Holy Ascension Cathedral.

The Remembrance Walk from the Father Ishmail Gromoff Senior Center to Memorial Park will be attended by Gov. Walker and Sen. Murkowski, with live music from the Holy Ascension Choir, a closing prayer by Bishop David, and taps performed by Blaine Shaishnikoff.

The weekend wraps up with a vintage aircraft flyover at 4 p.m.

The Unalaska City Council in February gave $40,000 for the event. At that time, the budget was projected at $86,429 according to the city, including airfares for speakers, veterans and Unangan survivors and companions, hotel rooms, meals, taxi fares, vehicle rentals, parking, and $20,000 for the cost of bringing two historic airplanes to Unalaska and $8,000 for aviation fuel.

Jim Paulin can be reached at jpaulin@reportalaska.com