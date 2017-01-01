Unalaska Mayor Kelty says he's 'totally shocked' by Terry Cosgrove's sentencing

Terry Cosgrove, a fishing industry mogul who once owned the Bering Sea pollock trawler Chelsea K, and who still owns real estate in Unalaska, was sentenced last month to five years in federal prison after he stole millions from his business partners and widows and children.

Cosgrove was known for his flashy lifestyle and his preference for high-end cars, like his Porsche Boxster. In his plea agreement, he admitted using the funds to live a life of luxury with multiple expensive homes, luxury cars, country club memberships and expensive hobbies such as wine collecting, according to federal prosecutors.?The news "totally shocked" Unalaska Mayor Frank Kelty, who once served with Cosgrove on the board of the crab fishery-oriented Bering Sea Research Foundation.

Kelty said Cosgrove was a businessman, not a fisherman, who invested in fishing vessels including the crabber North Pacific, and was involved in the joint venture pollock fisheries between the U.S. and Russia.

The Chelsea K is now owned by Westward Seafoods in Unalaska, though Cosgrove still owns property on Dutton Road at the corner of East Broadway, with two red buildings. According to city records, it is owned by the Larry D. Garrison Trust. Kelty said Garrison is a deceased business partner of Cosgrove in the former ownership of the fishing vessel Chelsea K.

Kelty recalled a "very nice" party at Cosgrove's home in a gated community on a golf course in Palm Springs, Calif., "with a pool and the whole nine yards," Kelty attended along with other members of the Marine Conservation Alliance, a fishing industry lobby, during an alliance conference in the desert resort community.

The 67-year-old resident of Napa, Calif., was sentenced May 9 in U.S. District Court in Seattle to five years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. Cosgrove pleaded guilty in December 2016 to two counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud for a series of embezzlements totaling nearly $4 million. The funds were stolen from a fishing company and from trusts set up by Cosgrove's close friends to provide for those friends' wives and children. At sentencing U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour also imposed restitution in the amount of $2,915,916, and a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $3,936,977.?"This defendant carefully tended a veneer of honesty and loyalty, while betraying those who trusted him most," said Hayes. "He stole not only from his business partners but from the widows and children of close friends. The significant prison sentence imposed in this case is the proper ending to this callous crime."?"By pillaging the finances of close friends' families, Mr. Cosgrove subjected to further trauma the very people he pledged to help," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Carlos Mojica. "He exploited his immense responsibility as a business partner and trustee to fuel his greed. Thanks to the exhaustively detailed work of forensic accountants working alongside investigators for years, Mr. Cosgrove faces justice for his despicable betrayal."?According to records filed in the case, Cosgrove engaged in a series of thefts. First in 2009, the partners in a fishing company called ISP Trading discovered that Cosgrove had been taking management fees in excess of the fees the partners had authorized. Cosgrove embezzled more than $3 million. ?The two other embezzlement schemes involved theft from accounts where Cosgrove had been appointed as a trustee by close friends. In 2013, the widow of one of Cosgrove's close friends discovered that Cosgrove had depleted the trust that had been set up by her husband. Cosgrove stole more than $335,000. The widow was forced to sell the family home to avoid foreclosure because of the thefts. In the third criminal scheme, between 2011 and 2012, Cosgrove diverted funds that had been set up to benefit the wife and children of a close friend. In this instance Cosgrove stole more than half a million dollars, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Seattle?

Despite pleas for leniency on account of his age and health by his attorneys, Judge John Coughenour imposed a five-year prison sentence on Cosgrove for cheating his fishing business partners and their families, according to Seafood.com's John Sackton.

Cosgrove, who is 67, recently had a liver transplant and also suffers from heart disease? Prosecutors in their sentencing memorandum said the medical care would be adequate for Cosgrove in prison. The judge gave him three months to get his affairs in order and turn himself in, according to Sackton.

In the courtroom was Russel Moore, for 30 years a captain in the company he co-owned with Cosgrove? After initially fishing golden king crab, the company bought the Chelsea K and fished groundfish? Moore said he and the other partners got less than $500,000 of the $4 million they had lost after Cosgrove declared bankruptcy, according to Seafood.com

Prior to that event, according to prosecutors, Cosgrove had embezzled more than $3 million, and when he was found out by his partners, he said he would make restitution, but instead declared bankruptcy without ever fully repaying the money.

The prosecutor had asked for a seven-year sentence, based on the egregiousness of the crime? In addition to betraying his business partners, Cosgrove looted two trusts for the widow of one of his partners, and for the children of a close friend.

Coughenour said the prison term was justified "by the abominable breach of trust that was involved in this case."

The U.S. Attorney Francis Franze-Nakamura said the losses were not the result of poor business decisions as Cosgrove tried to say, but were "actions of cruelty and greed." The case was investigated by the FBI.

Prosecutors said Cosgrove stole more than $6.1 million from Russel Moore and his other partners, although he paid some of it back? For sentencing purposes, the amount was pegged at over $3 million.

He also wiped out a trust fund set up for the widow of another fisherman who was a close friend, leading to her losing her home? He treated the trust as a personal account, taking out more than $335,000, leaving the family unable to pay taxes on their home, Sackton reporter.

A third scheme involved theft from another trust set up for the wife of a long time friend, from which he took $500,000.

