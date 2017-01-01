Scanning through the headlines this week, one thought comes to mind. It must be summertime in Alaska. Cue the steady stream of death and disaster. An elderly couple meets their demise after taking a hand-made raft out on Alaska waters to look for seabird eggs. A couple of people crash their planes. A fisherman goes overboard. And then there are the inevitable car crashes.

Alaskans seem to think of themselves as unusually immortal. We're a brave lot, no doubt. We live here, after all, in a place where the forces of nature more often than not work against you. Storms brew up in a second, waters are deadly cold, and there are huge expanses where finding help is nearly impossible. And yet, we not only live here, we live dangerously here.

One of the most blatant examples of this is lifejackets. Most Alaskans know that our children should always have a life jacket on — it's against the law not to have a life preserver on every child 12 and under on your boat.

But children, apparently, do pretty well out on our waters. It's the grown men we really have to worry about. They make up 90 percent of the deaths in Alaska on the water, and 90 percent of those were not wearing a life jacket. You might think those men who succumb to death on Alaska's seas were mainly daredevil fishermen, but you'd be wrong again. They were almost all on boats less than 26 feet in length.

It's funny in a not-so-funny way that most parents would go to such great lengths to protect their children, yet won't stomach the inconvenience of wearing a life jacket themselves. Not only are they putting their children at risk for the tragedy of losing a parent, they are also setting an example that could lead your own child to stop wearing this life-saving item when he or she no longer deems it cool. In Alaska, it doesn't matter if you can swim like a super-star. Wear a lifejacket.

Another prevalent summer tragedy comes from people riding four-wheelers without helmets. In rural Alaska, ATVs are the vehicle of choice for many riders, and in the summer, it is wonderfully freeing for people to fly over the tundra and down the beaches at top speeds. But the reality is, most people know someone who died doing just that.

While many of us can survive and heal quite well from broken bones, our heads are far less resilient. And while deaths from ATV accidents are common, accidents that leave their victim with a lifelong disability are even more likely to occur. Children are very susceptible to such injury, as ATVs get more and more powerful.

Helmet use reduces the risk of traumatic brain injury by 88 percent. It just makes sense. Wear a helmet yourself and make your children wear one if they want to ride with you or with friends.

Arguably the best thing you can do to protect yourself in Alaska in the summer, however, involves something much less clear-cut than a helmet and a lifejacket — it involves using common sense. Alaskans know this state we live in can change on a dime — weather patterns, especially near the coast, are fickle at best. Winds whip up, fog rolls in, and all of a sudden, your sunny day is cold and dangerous.

Adventuring in Alaska requires you to employ patience and planning to keep you and your family safe. Check the forecast. Be willing to change your plans if conditions are less than ideal, even if it means you'll lose a reservation or have to cancel an event. Nothing is worth the tragedy of taking an unnecessary risk and losing.

If you do go out into the wilderness this summer, and you should, bring the tools necessary to keep yourself alive should things go wrong despite the best of plans. Bring extra food and water, a way to start a fire and a safety blanket. Bring a well-charged phone if there is cell phone service in the area you are traveling, and a mirror to signal for help just in case that fails. Even if you are just going for a day-hike, imagine you twist your ankle and can't walk out for a day. A little safety gear in your pack will make the difference between a frustrating night and an absolute disaster.

Alaska's an amazing place to explore in the summer, filled with adventures and experiences that are well worth seeking out. But humility is key in keeping these adventures from becoming tragedies. Be smart. Be safe.