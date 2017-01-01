Presenter to discuss history, seal research

A public forum of research with leading Alaskan Native scientist Helena Schmitz will be held at the Unalaska Public Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

First part of presentation will be about the presenter's family, Hodikoff, and its story as prisoners of war in Japan. Topics will include how pain and sadness is transpired generation to generation from the war.

The second part of the presentation will be about Schmitz' research and how it will help Unanga in the Unalaska community.

This is a research project on measuring metals, polychlorinated biphenyls and radioisotopes in seals and with Alaska Natives.

Feel free to ask questions at 907-350-7089 or email 4ecotoxicologist@gmail