Send this article to Promobot

Presenter to discuss history, seal research

May 30th 4:52 pm | Carey Restino Print this article   Email this article  

A public forum of research with leading Alaskan Native scientist Helena Schmitz will be held at the Unalaska Public Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

First part of presentation will be about the presenter's family, Hodikoff, and its story as prisoners of war in Japan. Topics will include how pain and sadness is transpired generation to generation from the war.

The second part of the presentation will be about Schmitz' research and how it will help Unanga in the Unalaska community.

This is a research project on measuring metals, polychlorinated biphenyls and radioisotopes in seals and with Alaska Natives.

Feel free to ask questions at 907-350-7089 or email 4ecotoxicologist@gmail

 

Copyright 2017 The Bristol Bay Times is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.