While Bristol Bay has experienced some chilly, wet weather over the past week, including light snow, the National Weather Service three month outlook suggests better weather is ahead for the summer.

"For the summertime temperatures, the odds are favoring that it's going to be a little bit above normal, and a lot of that has to do with the continued warm sea surface temperatures," said Bill Ludwig, an NWS forecaster in the Anchorage office. The sea surface temperatures "are not as warm as they have been the last couple years, but they're still a little warmer than normal, and that tends to moderate our summer temperatures and keep them somewhat warm."

Unfortunately, the climate outlook does not have a lot to say when it comes to how rainy or dry this summer might prove.

"There's equal chances that precipitation will be either above normal, below normal, or near normal," said Ludwig. "I know that doesn't sound like much of a forecast, but that's what they have out."

For the longer term, the Climate Prediction Center has been suggesting a possible return to El Nino conditions. The "monster" El Nino of 2015-16 was generally blamed for the recent warm, snowless winters in Alaska (and a host of other ecological and recreational variance).

"There's about a fifty percent chance that we'll have an El Nino, and about a fifty percent chance we'll have what's called a "neutral" year," Ludwig said of his colleagues recent forecast. He said this is the hardest time of the year to predict the El Nino conditions.