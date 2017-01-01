Nushagak River running low, complicating barge traffic

Last winter was cold but dry, and now the small spring runoff is leaving water levels low around Southwest Alaska. Residents along the Nushagak River say the water level is the lowest it's been in years.

"I have been out here 25 plus years and it is the lowest I have seen it, and everybody I talk to say they have never seen it that low," Richard King of Ekwok said?

He worries what the low water level could mean problems later in the summer?

"There are two concerns," he said. "One is the fuel, and one is whether or not the fishing is going to be any good."

Low water can delay or disrupt spring barge runs from Dillingham, including those with much needed fuel.

Vitus Energy said they already delayed one barge this year, and another is on standby?

"If there is no spring run-off, as it looks like there may not be, then we will have to wait for rain," Mike Poston, sales director, said?

Poston said the company has dealt with low water spring seasons before, and knows eventually it will rain enough to run their barges to eager customers up the Nushagak.