Send this article to Promobot

City of Dillingham to raise landfill fees

May 19th 11:39 pm | Lawrence Hamilton, The Bristol Bay Times-Dutch Harbor Fisherman Print this article   Email this article  

A new fee structure will be in place at the Dillingham landfill from July 1. The city hopes the new fees will be simpler and encourage more efficient garbage sorting.

Public Works Director Ken Morton believes the new fees will ease demand on landfill staff and prevent costly delays with the incinerator.

"We want to create an incentive for folks to deliver their waste at the gate in a sorted manner," Morton said.

The message Morton wanted to convey was simple.

"If you show up with a bag of sorted waste, you will pay less than if you show up with a bag of unsorted waste," he said.

Under the new structure, general landfill usage will increase from $3 to between $8 and $12. A full load of sorted garbage from a residential vehicle will be $35, while the same amount of unsorted garbage would be $55. Individual garbage bags will range from $3 to $5 for sorted garbage and $8 to $12 for unsorted garbage.

The landfill brought in about $130,000 in revenue from garbage collection in 2016. The city expects to see that number increase.

"With the new rate structure we are estimating about $230,000 in revenue per year," Morton said.

The bulk of the new fees will go into effect on July 1, while new fees with the Dillingham Refuse will come in later pending approval from the Alaska Regulatory Commission.

 

Copyright 2017 The Bristol Bay Times is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.