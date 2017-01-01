Unalaska woman to launch tourism business

An Unalaska woman intends to start her own company, with a big financial boost from two regional organizations.

The Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association and the Aleut Corporation announced Monday that Doanh Thi Tran is the 2017 Aleutian Marketplace Business Plan Competition winner. Tran received $20,000 in start-up funds for her Unalaska-based recreational equipment and tour business named the Bering Breeze Company.

Tran's written business plan and comprehensive presentation before the independent judging panel addressed how the Bering Breeze Company will establish a successful tourism business that provides healthy activities for adventure seekers. "I'm delighted and filled with gratitude to have the capital necessary to get my business up and running. It is wonderful that APICDA and the Aleut Corporation sponsored this competition to provide new businesses with start-up funds," said Tran.

Tran was a legislative aide to former State Rep. Bob Heron, D-Bethel, an environmental staffer at the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska, and a singer and beauty pageant contestant. She studied at the University of Alaska. Her family owns the Airport Restaurant, located inside the airport terminal in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.

The Aleutian Marketplace Competition received eight business plan submissions; three finalists moved forward to the presentation round of competition based on their written plans' scores. The other finalists' projects included: Carlos Tayag's "Rural Alaska Soccer Association," and Travis Swangel's "Island Bike Rentals." APICDA and the Aleut Corporation have partnered with the Alaska Small Business Development Center at UAA to provide business plan writing guidance. "Creating business plans and getting coaching and assistance from professionals is an integral part of the competition and will have a lasting economic impact in the region," said Larry Cotter, APICDA CEO.

Thomas Mack, president of The Aleut Corporation added, "A solid business plan is a necessary tool for launching any successful business. We are pleased that this competition provided an incentive for residents of the region to accomplish this significant goal that requires time, discipline, research and creativity. We are proud of all those who participated and are actively working to start businesses in their communities. "

Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association (APICDA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.