Sculptor receives $40K from Rasmuson

Unalaska sculptor Gertrude Svarny was honored last week with a Distinguished Artist Award from the Rasmuson Foundation, at a well-attended art show opening at the Museum of the Aleutians.

The award is a "single $40,000 annual award for a mature artist of recognized stature with a history of creative excellence and accomplishment in the arts," according to the Anchorage-based foundation. The no-strings-attached grant gives artists "the resources to concentrate and reflect on their work, to immerse themselves in a creative endeavor, and to experiment, explore, and develop their artistry more fully. It is our hope that these investments result in substantial contributions to Alaska's culture, the vibrancy of our communities, and to art itself."

Svarny will also be honored in May in Anchorage, along with other artists, said foundation official Laura Butcher.

"Living Alaska: A Decade of Collecting Contemporary Art for Alaska Museums" is an exhibition of art from museum collections around Alaska.

The exhibition is on display until June 30 in Unalaska. Last Friday's opening was attended by 92 people, MOTA Executive Director Virginia Hatfield said.

"We are excited to see the work of local artists such as Mary Downs, Ray Hudson, John Hugh Pelkey, Karel Machalek, Gertrude Svarny, Alena Syverson, and Laresa Syverson exhibited within the context of the best artwork from around the state," said Hatfield.

Svarny's works include two Aleut bentwood hats, an ivory box with a lid, and a soapstone sculpture.

In 2003, Alaska's Rasmuson Foundation launched its Art Acquisition Fund to provide grants to museums that collect current work by Alaska artists. In its first 10 years, the fund distributed nearly $2 million and helped 33 museums purchase more than 1,000 works by 436 artists.

This is the exhibits final exhibit location following its debut at the Anchorage Museum in 2015.

The retrospective hosted by MOTA explores Alaska's landscapes, animals, materials, and the issues that surround the artwork. Another group of pieces reflects the perpetuation of Alaska Native traditions. Artists examine, reinterpret, and celebrate cultural practices, fusing traditional and new media, to express their 21st century identities. A third group of works documents the contemporary Alaska experience, using visual art to study subjects like politics, employment, and modern material culture.

The result is an exhibition with a broad, contemporary, Alaskan feel. Portraits of glaciers and rubber boots, items made with fish skin, a ceramic mask and a moose hide cellphone case highlight the great natural and cultural diversity of Alaska and artists' efforts to tell the story of this place, according to the foundation.

"Artists help us examine the human condition which is demonstrated through creative expression in the form of visual and performing arts, cultural traditions, literary arts, and media. Artists help interpret complex phenomena, or simply convey the great beauty that surrounds us in our natural world," said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO of Rasmuson Foundation. "We hope the Art Acquisition Fund has made a difference for artists and museums in the state, and that we are further along in creating an important and invaluable permanent collection of contemporary artwork for Alaskans."

Kaplan was among the foundation officials attending the opening reception.

"The Rasmuson Foundation's support of living Aleutian artists and acquisitions for our museum allows the Museum of the Aleutians to continue to collect, preserve, and share the rich cultural legacy that is ongoing in the Aleutians region," said Hatfield.

"Living Alaska: A Decade of Collecting Contemporary Art for Alaska Museums" is on view April 21 through June 30 at MOTA. The traveling exhibition, curated by Sven Haakanson Jr., includes 25 works from 12 Alaska museums. The exhibition includes 11 additional works from MOTA's contemporary art collection.

